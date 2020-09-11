Marion Cotillard, Matt Berry Join Da Vinci Animation The Inventor

Marion Cotillard (“La Vie en Rose”) is becoming a member of Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars”) and Stephen Fry (“Gosford Park”) for the voice forged of “The Inventor,” the forthcoming stop-motion animated household function in regards to the lifetime of Renaissance grasp Leonardo Da Vinci. “The Inventor” is written and directed by Jim Capobianco, the Oscar-nominated scribe of “Ratatouille.”

Matt Berry, who at present stars in FX’s 10-time Emmy-nominated TV collection “What We Do In The Shadows,” can be becoming a member of the forged.

Negotiations are underway for the remaining forged and will probably be introduced shortly. MK2 Movies is dealing with worldwide gross sales whereas North American rights are dealt with by The Alternate.

“The Inventor” is the story of Leonardo da Vinci (Fry), whose free-thinking methods clashed with Pope Leo X (Berry), who despatched the inventor removed from Rome to the extra enlightened however reluctant French courtroom of Francis I, his sister Marguerite (Ridley) and his mom Louise de Savoy (Cotillard).

The film was produced by Robert Rippberger and Jim Capobianco, with Don Hahn as govt producer.

At present in pre-production with supply scheduled for spring 2023, “The Inventor” brings collectively European and American animation powerhouse Foliascope in France, Melusine Productions in Luxembourg, Curiosity Studio in Eire, and Leo & King within the U.S.

“Marion’s distinctive expertise, as Queen Louise of Savoy, a really French and sophisticated character, a ruler over her household however not the dominion, paired with Matt’s wonderful voice and flamboyant character will entertain youngsters and adults alike,” mentioned Capobianco.

Talking of Berry, Capobianco mentioned, “Matt has such an important voice and is such a beautiful comic, I’m assured he’ll convey his deep baritone voice and flamboyant character to our beloved over-dramatic, over-sized Pope.”

Rippberger mentioned the film will collect “a diversified and gifted forged.”We can’t wait to see them give life to Leonardo’s journey”, says producer Robert Rippberger.

