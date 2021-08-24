Marion Cotillard To Obtain San Sebastian Lifetime Success Award

French actor Marion Cotillard will obtain San Sebastian’s 2021 Donostia Award, a life-time success honor, at this 12 months’s pageant.

The French megastar will obtain her honor at San Sebastian’s opening gala on Sept. 17.

Cotillard, whose first on-screen position was once in Philippe Harel’s L’histoire du garçon qui voulait qu’on l’embrasse in 1994, has been a field workplace attract her house nation since Luc Besson-produced, Gérard Pirès-directed 1998 action-comedy hit Taxi, the place she performed Lilly Bertineau, a job she reprised in two sequels: Taxi 2 (2000) and Taxi 3 (2003). Her global step forward got here as Édith Piaf in Olivier Dahan’s biopic L. a. Vie en Rose (2007), which earned Cotillard an Oscar for preferrred actress.

Since then, Cotillard has balanced roles in big-budget Hollywood movies — Tim Burton’s Giant Fish (2003), Ridley Scott’s A Just right 12 months (2006), Christopher Nolan’s Inception (2010) — with French and global arthouse performances, together with in James Grey’s The Immigrant (2013), Rust and Bone (2012) from director Jacques Audiard, and Two Days, One Night time (2014) from the Dardenne brothers — a job that earned her her 2d Oscar nomination for preferrred actress.

Maximum lately, Cotillard starred along Adam Driving force within the rock musical Annette, which opened this 12 months’s Cannes Movie Competition and gained the most productive director honor for helmer Leos Carax.

Along with her Oscar for L. a. Vie en Rose, Cotillard additionally gained a BAFTA for her efficiency and was once Bafta-nominated in the most productive actress class for Rust and Bone. She is a seven-time nominee for the Cesar, France’s most sensible movie honor, and has gained two times: for preferrred actress for L. a. Vie en Rose and for best-supporting actress in 2005 for Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s International Struggle I drama A Very Lengthy Engagement.

The 2021 San Sebastian Movie Competition runs Sept. 17-25.