Marion Ramsey Lifeless: ‘Police Academy’ Star Was 73

Marion Ramsey, identified for performing within the “Police Academy” movies and gracing the Broadway stage in 1978’s “Eubie!,” died Thursday at her dwelling in Los Angeles. She was 73.

Roger Paul of Roger Paul Inc., the company that managed Ramsey, confirmed the information to Selection. Ramsey had just lately fallen sick, however her precise reason behind dying is at present undetermined.

Although many could know Ramsey for her position as Officer Laverne Hooks within the “Police Academy” movies, her profession started a lot early. In 1964, she appeared in “Good day, Dolly!,” and within the Seventies she established herself as a theater, movie and tv expertise. On stage, she acted in “Miss Moffat,” and on display screen she took half within the 123 present “Preserve On Truckin’” on ABC and held an everyday position on “Cos.”

However 1984 introduced concerning the position that will mark Ramsey’s profession success. With the primary “Police Academy,” Ramsey discovered a movie franchise that will see her by means of the Nineteen Eighties. She continued to behave within the films by means of the sixth installment in 1989, “Police Academy 6: Metropolis Below Siege.”

Ramsey continued to shine on display screen following her departure from the franchise — which went on to incorporate one other movie and two sequence. She portrayed one-off roles on “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “MacGyver,” whereas voicing D.I. Holler within the animated “The Addams Household” from 1992 to 1993.

The actor continued her profession nicely into the 2010s, reuniting with fellow “Police Academy” solid member Steve Guttenberg for “Lavalantula” (2015) and “2 Lava 2 Lantula!” (2016). Her closing performing credit score got here in 2018’s “Once I Sing,” a movie a couple of lady immediately swept up into the music trade after an extended, principally disappointing music profession.

Ramsey was additionally an lively advocate for HIV and AIDS consciousness.

She is survived by her three brothers.