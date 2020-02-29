Mariska Hargitay And More Respond To Incredible Law And Order: SVU Renewal From NBC

Go away a Remark
Some massive renewals got here down yesterday for all of tremendous producer Dick Wolf’s NBC reveals. With out us getting anyplace close to season finale time, Chicago Hearth, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D. and the long-running Law & Order: SVU every acquired three extra seasons. Because of this we will now sit up for watching Olivia Benson and her group on the Particular Victims Unit catch unhealthy guys by Season 24. As you may think, the solid and crew are fairly excited to have the ability to preserve bringing the drama to audiences, and Mariska Hargitay and extra of her fellow TV crime fighters have responded to the excellent news.
Law & Order: SVU already got here in for a record-breaking Season 21 when the present acquired renewed for this season. The police drama is now the longest-running primetime live-action sequence in TV historical past, and it seems to be prefer it’ll be holding on to that file for fairly some time with this new three season renewal. SVU star Mariska Hargitay took the time yesterday, after the information broke, to have fun by heading to Twitter and thanking among the good individuals who work exhausting behind the scenes to ensure followers get the tales they need:
In case you are not conscious, Peter Blauner is a author who’s been serving to craft episodes of Law & Order: SVU since 2012, whereas Jean de Segonzac is a director who’s been behind the digicam for 44 episodes of the sequence, beginning with the primary season, all the best way again in 1999. So, it is fairly clear that the present success of the present does owe an enormous debt to those two, simply as a lot as on-screen expertise like Mariska Hargitay.
Showrunner Warren Leight has additionally been part of the SVU household for a very long time, having served as showrunner from Seasons 13-17, after which coming again to the place for the present, record-breaking season. He additionally took to Twitter after information of the renewal got here down and had some particular thanks for the followers:
Warren Leight is totally appropriate that the followers are at all times the largest motive why any present manages to stay round so long as Law & Order: SVU has, and can proceed to. Whereas Season 21 was already a serious win for the sequence, getting by Season 24 will imply that the possibilities of one other present catching as much as it and breaking that file can be far more troublesome. Although, I am positive that reveals like NCIS and Gray’s Anatomy are recreation to attempt!
Whereas the one unique solid member from Law & Order: SVU’s debut season to stay with the sequence is Mariska Hargitay (who has stated that she’s keen to stay with the present for 25 years), somebody who’s been round virtually as lengthy is Ice-T, who joined the solid in Season 2 as Odafin “Fin” Tutuola. He additionally posted his response to the large renewal, and used a light-weight contact to specific his emotions:
Don’t fret, Ice, lots of our minds are blown, too! He additionally took out the time to say a particular due to the person for whom all this has been potential, Dick Wolf:
Awww! Is not that pretty? One of many newer additions to the solid, Peter Scanavino, who joined in Season 16 as detective (now ADA) Dominick Carisi, was so shocked by the information of Law & Order: SVU‘s three season renewal that he did not have correct phrases to specific himself, both:
Typically a number of exclamation marks and a retweet is all you’ll be able to handle when the brand new is de facto good, proper? The one disadvantage to all these renewals for followers could be that they delay the reappearance of Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler much more. However, we take what we will get, I suppose.
Proper now, Law & Order: SVU continues to be within the midst of Season 21, however taking a little bit of a break with new episodes till March 19. However, you’ll be able to nonetheless meet up with the present Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.
