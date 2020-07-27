Mark and Jay Duplass Brothers Sign Spotify Exclusive Podcast Deal

Spotify pacted with Mark and Jay Duplass for the brothers’ first crack at podcasts.

Underneath the event deal, the indie filmmakers, producers and actors will create unique unique programming for Spotify — each scripted and unscripted podcast collection — underneath their Duplass Brothers Productions banner.

Particulars of particular tasks they’ve cooking for Spotify are underneath wraps proper now. The Duplass Brothers are the brains behind offbeat films and TV reveals together with HBO’s “Room 104” and “Togetherness” and Netflix’s “Wild Wild Nation.”

“We’re extremely excited to companion with Spotify for our first foray into podcasting,” Mark and Jay Duplass mentioned in an announcement. “Additionally terrified as a result of making a very partaking narrative podcast appears actually, actually troublesome. Was this a mistake? Possibly we must always pull out of this deal earlier than they announce?”

The Duplass Brothers are the newest companion for Spotify’s increasing roster of diversified podcasts. That features offers with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Larger Floor Productions — with the previous First Couple kicking off the premiere of Michelle’s first podcast for Spotify this week — Joe Rogan’s “The Joe Rogan Expertise,” Kim Kardashian West, Warner Bros. and DC Comics, Archie Comics and digital influencers Lele Pons and Addison Rae. All of Spotify’s unique podcasts can be found to each free listeners and premium subscribers.

“As Spotify continues to companion with distinctive and iconic storytellers, we’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Mark and Jay Duplass,” mentioned Liz Gateley, Spotify’s head of community programming. “They’re so creatively versatile that we’re assured they’ll determine this podcasting factor out.”

Duplass Brothers Productions is led by the 2 siblings alongside producer Mel Eslyn. The trio have created various award-winning tasks spanning movie, TV, documentaries and short-form content material.

In movie, Mark and Jay Duplass first gained recognition within the early 2000s for writing, directing and producing movies together with “The Puffy Chair,” “Baghead,” “Cyrus” and “Jeff, Who Lives at Residence.” Since then, DBP’s function movie producing credit have included “Security Not Assured,” “Blue Jay,” “Exterior In,” the “Creep” franchise, “Blue Jay,” “Tangerine” and “Paddleton.”

DBP’s TV productions have included HBO’s “Room 104,” “Togetherness,” and animated collection “Animals,” which ran for 3 seasons. The Duplass Brothers’ best-known documentary challenge is Netflix’s “Wild Wild Nation,” winner of the 2018 Emmy for documentary or nonfiction collection. DBP additionally produced “Evil Genius” for Netflix and “On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us” for HBO.

Each of the brothers even have taken turns in entrance of the digital camera. Mark Duplass is a collection common on Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Present,” and Jay starred in all 4 seasons of Amazon’s “Clear” in addition to the series-finale film.

The Duplass Brothers are repped by ICM Companions and Paul Anderson of Workhouse Media.

Pictured above: Mark Duplass (l.), Jay Duplass