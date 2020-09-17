Mark Awards Reveal Nominations for 2020 Production Music Honors

The Production Music Affiliation has introduced the complete checklist of nominees for the sixth annual Mark Awards, which have a good time the highest achievements of the manufacturing music group in 24 classes. Jaswinder Singh and Jenna Dicken are among the many artists who earned finest hip-hop observe nominations, and folks music artist Ruby Landen earned a nod for “Shifting” in one of the best nation observe class.
The winners can be introduced on Oct. 6 throughout a digital ceremony, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Music supervisor and producer Michael Halatyn can be honored with the Ambassador Award.
The total checklist of nominees is beneath.
BEST TRACK CATEGORIES
Finest Hip-Hop Monitor
“The W”
Jaswinder Singh, Chris Meesen, Robert Snell
BMG Production Music
“Helen Keller”
Jenna Dicken, Josephine Banham, Chris Constantinou, James Younger
Common Production Music
“Warp Zone (feat. Kokane)”
Bonetrips, Kokane, Liqid Parigo
Finest Various Monitor
“Construct Me Up”
Sean Michael McVerry
Strike Audio
“Take You Exterior”
Cedric Gerard Patrick Oheix
Cezame Music Company
“A Monkey’s Story”
Damien Bregere, Matthieu Bregere
Cezame Music Company
Finest Ambient Monitor
“Gone”
Mirela Magdalena Nita
CrimeSonics
“Kjaere”
Michael Werner Maas
Audio Assault
“Elegy for the Residing”
Saul Guanipa
VideoHelper
Finest R&B/Soul Monitor
“Soul Sisters”
John Dwyer, William Bergman, Kathy Merrick
A-Checklist Data
“Anthem”
Edgar Vargas
FirstCom Music
“Again To The Center”
Ashley Thomas Clark
MYMA
Finest Nation Monitor
“Maintain Your Horses”
Wayne Anthony Murray, David Stephen Goldsmith, Jeffrey Thomas Kightly
The House of Pleased
“Shifting”
Ruby Landen
Cezame Music Company
“Lord Take My Hand”
Jeff Roach, Ken Lewis, Scott Dente
Human Music
Finest Darkish/Mysterious Monitor
“Heart of the Earth”
Saul Guanipa
VideoHelper
“Inflicted”
Eric Alexander Tannery, Jeffrey Fayman, Yoav Goren
Instant Music
“Lineal Descent”
Eric Alexander Tannery, Jeffrey Fayman, Yoav Goren
Instant Music
Finest EDM Monitor
“In Retailer Rapport”
Daniel Mumford
Raft Music
“Road Future”
Seth Miles Norman
Warner Chappell Production Music
“We Are Younger”
Vermair
MYMA
Finest Movie Trailer Monitor
“Stroll to the Mild”
Inon Zur
X-Ray Canine
“Gathering Storm”
Andrew James Christie, Skip Armstrong
KPM Trailers
“Encephalon”
Sergey Azbel, Dmitriy Mityukhin
Nova Production Music
Finest Folks Monitor
“Pores and skin And Bone”
Matthew Schwanke, Christopher Francis Hanso
MidCoast Music
“Sycamore Seeds”
Benjamin Ian Cocks
FirstCom Music
“Sky Turns Blue”
Lana McDonagh
The House Of Pleased
Finest Investigative/Crime Monitor
“A Curious Voyage”
Dave Hewson, Bryan Lester, Jamie Fekete, Sam Slater
Rating Production Music
“Twilight Zone”
Artwork Phillips, Beverly Klingsick
101 Music Pty Ltd
“Molecular Residue”
Joshua Wynter
CrimeSonics
Finest Jazz Monitor
“Playful Swing”
Francis Jean Yves Lockwood
AXS
“Ile Saint-Louis Reverie”
Claude Salmieri
Common Production Music
“We Know You By Coronary heart”
Artwork Phillips, Frank Fabio & Beverly Klingsick
101 Music Pty Ltd
Finest Non-Categorical/Wildcard Monitor
“Social Distance”
Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz
Warner Chappell Production Music
“The Joker’s Tango”
Or Kribos, Nitzan Sagie
Warner Chappell Production Music
“Larger”
Jay Woods
Nova Production Music
Finest Orchestral Monitor
“Revelation”
Nitzan Sagie, Or Chausha
Warner Chappell Production Music
“Waltz Macabre”
Robert Leslie Bennett
Warner Chappell Production Music
“The Rise of The Railway”
Pablo Pico
Cezame Music Company
Finest Pop Monitor
“Stunning Mess”
Kelly McCollough, Candace Mabra, David Kawamura
Strike Audio
“Lights within the Sky”
Benjamin Vella, Barnabas Freeman
Warner Chappell Production Music
“Higher Than Possibly”
Ty Noam Frankel, Jason Bush, & James Delaney McHugh
Sounds of Purple Bull
Finest Rock Monitor
“Run It Gun It”
Joseph Saba, Stewart Winter
VideoHelper
“Simpler On The Highway”
Ashley Thomas Clark, Eric Rene Starczan
MYMA
“The Regulator”
Nick Tzios, Paul Ian Copestake
Warner Chappell Production Music
Finest Vocal Monitor
“This Second”
Sarah Hart, Ken Lewis, Scott Dente
Human Music
“Sky Turns Blue”
Lana McDonagh
The House Of Pleased
“I’m Mad After You”
Leonard Lieb Desarthe
MYMA
Finest World Monitor
“Misplaced in Taiwan”
Laurent Delvac
Music for Productions
“C’est Toi Et Toi”
Frank Sinnassamy, Syra Parigo
“Cazador de Amores”
Juvenal Juarez
Alvani Tunes Music Library
BEST USE CATEGORIES
Finest Use – Theatrical/Video Sport Trailer
“Plunder”
Michael H. Lee
Ghostwriter Music
“Blood Moon Bloodbath”
Austin Seltzer, JD Bowden
Ghostwriter Music
“Extraction Level”
Aleksander Dimitrijevic
Instant Music
Finest Use – On-Air/OTT Promo
“The Wolves”
Cyrus Reynolds, Keeley Bumford, Gregg Lehrman
Common Production Music
“Inside Armies”
Joseph Saba, Stewart Winter
VideoHelper
“Glory Us”
Matt Haick
VideoHelper
Finest Use – On-line/Digital Promoting
Tomahawk (Again To My Methods)
Nathan Bodiker, Sacha James Collisson, Vance Westlake
FirstCom Music
Energy Journey
Patrick T. Hawes
West One Music Group
Grasp Showreel
Or Kribos, Or Chausha, Tiran Ezra. Elram Bokser
Warner Chappell Production Music
Finest Use – Business Commercial
“Born to Roll”
David Develop
Howling Music
“Lights On / Again On The Highway”
Alexander Rudd, Zach Lemmon
EMI Production Music
“Extras As Normal”
Daniel Deijbom
Warner Chappell Production Music
Finest Cowl Artwork
Wandering Folks Membership
Nicholas Stevenson
Warner Chappell Production Music
Preternatural
Rod Steele
Pop Machine
Coronary heart Heavy
Abigail Lewis Boeger
Human Music
Finest Production Music Artist
Adrean Farrugia
HARD
Lex Allen
SXSW Music Library
Saticoy
FirstCom Music
Artwork Phillips & the 101 Music Group
101 Music Pty Ltd
SPECIAL HONORS
Ambassador Award
Michael Halatyn
