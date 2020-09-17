Mark Awards Reveal Nominations for 2020 Production Music Honors

The Production Music Affiliation has introduced the complete checklist of nominees for the sixth annual Mark Awards, which have a good time the highest achievements of the manufacturing music group in 24 classes. Jaswinder Singh and Jenna Dicken are among the many artists who earned finest hip-hop observe nominations, and folks music artist Ruby Landen earned a nod for “Shifting” in one of the best nation observe class.

The winners can be introduced on Oct. 6 throughout a digital ceremony, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Music supervisor and producer Michael Halatyn can be honored with the Ambassador Award.

The total checklist of nominees is beneath.

BEST TRACK CATEGORIES

Finest Hip-Hop Monitor

“The W”

Jaswinder Singh, Chris Meesen, Robert Snell

BMG Production Music

“Helen Keller”

Jenna Dicken, Josephine Banham, Chris Constantinou, James Younger

Common Production Music

“Warp Zone (feat. Kokane)”

Bonetrips, Kokane, Liqid Parigo

Finest Various Monitor

“Construct Me Up”

Sean Michael McVerry

Strike Audio

“Take You Exterior”

Cedric Gerard Patrick Oheix

Cezame Music Company

“A Monkey’s Story”

Damien Bregere, Matthieu Bregere

Cezame Music Company

Finest Ambient Monitor

“Gone”

Mirela Magdalena Nita

CrimeSonics

“Kjaere”

Michael Werner Maas

Audio Assault

“Elegy for the Residing”

Saul Guanipa

VideoHelper

Finest R&B/Soul Monitor

“Soul Sisters”

John Dwyer, William Bergman, Kathy Merrick

A-Checklist Data

“Anthem”

Edgar Vargas

FirstCom Music

“Again To The Center”

Ashley Thomas Clark

MYMA

Finest Nation Monitor

“Maintain Your Horses”

Wayne Anthony Murray, David Stephen Goldsmith, Jeffrey Thomas Kightly

The House of Pleased

“Shifting”

Ruby Landen

Cezame Music Company

“Lord Take My Hand”

Jeff Roach, Ken Lewis, Scott Dente

Human Music

Finest Darkish/Mysterious Monitor

“Heart of the Earth”

Saul Guanipa

VideoHelper

“Inflicted”

Eric Alexander Tannery, Jeffrey Fayman, Yoav Goren

Instant Music

“Lineal Descent”

Eric Alexander Tannery, Jeffrey Fayman, Yoav Goren

Instant Music

Finest EDM Monitor

“In Retailer Rapport”

Daniel Mumford

Raft Music

“Road Future”

Seth Miles Norman

Warner Chappell Production Music

“We Are Younger”

Vermair

MYMA

Finest Movie Trailer Monitor

“Stroll to the Mild”

Inon Zur

X-Ray Canine

“Gathering Storm”

Andrew James Christie, Skip Armstrong

KPM Trailers

“Encephalon”

Sergey Azbel, Dmitriy Mityukhin

Nova Production Music

Finest Folks Monitor

“Pores and skin And Bone”

Matthew Schwanke, Christopher Francis Hanso

MidCoast Music

“Sycamore Seeds”

Benjamin Ian Cocks

FirstCom Music

“Sky Turns Blue”

Lana McDonagh

The House Of Pleased

Finest Investigative/Crime Monitor

“A Curious Voyage”

Dave Hewson, Bryan Lester, Jamie Fekete, Sam Slater

Rating Production Music

“Twilight Zone”

Artwork Phillips, Beverly Klingsick

101 Music Pty Ltd

“Molecular Residue”

Joshua Wynter

CrimeSonics

Finest Jazz Monitor

“Playful Swing”

Francis Jean Yves Lockwood

AXS

“Ile Saint-Louis Reverie”

Claude Salmieri

Common Production Music

“We Know You By Coronary heart”

Artwork Phillips, Frank Fabio & Beverly Klingsick

101 Music Pty Ltd

Finest Non-Categorical/Wildcard Monitor

“Social Distance”

Chris B Harris, Daniel Kenneth Solovitz

Warner Chappell Production Music

“The Joker’s Tango”

Or Kribos, Nitzan Sagie

Warner Chappell Production Music

“Larger”

Jay Woods

Nova Production Music

Finest Orchestral Monitor

“Revelation”

Nitzan Sagie, Or Chausha

Warner Chappell Production Music

“Waltz Macabre”

Robert Leslie Bennett

Warner Chappell Production Music

“The Rise of The Railway”

Pablo Pico

Cezame Music Company

Finest Pop Monitor

“Stunning Mess”

Kelly McCollough, Candace Mabra, David Kawamura

Strike Audio

“Lights within the Sky”

Benjamin Vella, Barnabas Freeman

Warner Chappell Production Music

“Higher Than Possibly”

Ty Noam Frankel, Jason Bush, & James Delaney McHugh

Sounds of Purple Bull

Finest Rock Monitor

“Run It Gun It”

Joseph Saba, Stewart Winter

VideoHelper

“Simpler On The Highway”

Ashley Thomas Clark, Eric Rene Starczan

MYMA

“The Regulator”

Nick Tzios, Paul Ian Copestake

Warner Chappell Production Music

Finest Vocal Monitor

“This Second”

Sarah Hart, Ken Lewis, Scott Dente

Human Music

“Sky Turns Blue”

Lana McDonagh

The House Of Pleased

“I’m Mad After You”

Leonard Lieb Desarthe

MYMA

Finest World Monitor

“Misplaced in Taiwan”

Laurent Delvac

Music for Productions

“C’est Toi Et Toi”

Frank Sinnassamy, Syra Parigo

“Cazador de Amores”

Juvenal Juarez

Alvani Tunes Music Library

BEST USE CATEGORIES

Finest Use – Theatrical/Video Sport Trailer

“Plunder”

Michael H. Lee

Ghostwriter Music

“Blood Moon Bloodbath”

Austin Seltzer, JD Bowden

Ghostwriter Music

“Extraction Level”

Aleksander Dimitrijevic

Instant Music

Finest Use – On-Air/OTT Promo

“The Wolves”

Cyrus Reynolds, Keeley Bumford, Gregg Lehrman

Common Production Music

“Inside Armies”

Joseph Saba, Stewart Winter

VideoHelper

“Glory Us”

Matt Haick

VideoHelper

Finest Use – On-line/Digital Promoting

Tomahawk (Again To My Methods)

Nathan Bodiker, Sacha James Collisson, Vance Westlake

FirstCom Music

Energy Journey

Patrick T. Hawes

West One Music Group

Grasp Showreel

Or Kribos, Or Chausha, Tiran Ezra. Elram Bokser

Warner Chappell Production Music

Finest Use – Business Commercial

“Born to Roll”

David Develop

Howling Music

“Lights On / Again On The Highway”

Alexander Rudd, Zach Lemmon

EMI Production Music

“Extras As Normal”

Daniel Deijbom

Warner Chappell Production Music

Finest Cowl Artwork

Wandering Folks Membership

Nicholas Stevenson

Warner Chappell Production Music

Preternatural

Rod Steele

Pop Machine

Coronary heart Heavy

Abigail Lewis Boeger

Human Music

Finest Production Music Artist

Adrean Farrugia

HARD

Lex Allen

SXSW Music Library

Saticoy

FirstCom Music

Artwork Phillips & the 101 Music Group

101 Music Pty Ltd

SPECIAL HONORS

Ambassador Award

Michael Halatyn