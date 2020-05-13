Mark Gatiss and Sacha Dhawan will join Doctor Who fans for An Adventure in Space and Time watchalong

Mark Gatiss and Sacha Dhawan will participate in a dwell watchalong of An Adventure in Space and Time, the film that tells the story behind Doctor Who’s creation.

First aired on BBC Two again in 2013, the feature-length dramatisation stars David Bradley as actor William Hartnell, who famously portrayed the First Doctor in the sci-fi collection.

An Adventure in Space and Time explores the tough course of behind producing the pilot episode and additional challenges the creators confronted whereas establishing Doctor Who as a household favorite.

The movie, written by Gatiss, who has additionally written a number of episodes of Doctor Who itself, co-starred Dhawan as Waris Hussein, the unique director of the collection.

On Saturday 23rd Could at 7pm (BST), the pair of them will start a dwell watchalong, tweeting out tales, trivia and opinions in regards to the making of the acclaimed movie.

Fans are inspired to save lots of the date and get entangled by following Gatiss and Dhawan’s commentary, in addition to sharing their very own ideas about An Adventure in Space and Time on social media utilizing #London1963.

An Adventure in Space and Time shouldn’t be at present out there to stream on BBC iPlayer or Netflix, however a digital copy may be bought for simply £2.49 from Amazon UK.

The watchalong is the most recent of many on-line occasions meant to maintain Doctor Who fans entertained through the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, together with RadioTimes.com‘s very personal on-line Torchwood Q&A’s.

