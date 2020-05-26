Mark Gatiss stood in for Matt Smith’s Doctor during a crucial TARDIS scene

In 2013, Doctor Who followers had a lot to take pleasure in because the collection celebrated its 50th anniversary. Multi-Doctor episode The Day of the Doctor! A brand new prequel for Paul McGann! A spin-off comedy that includes basic Medical doctors! And all kinds of thrilling TV moments all celebrating the legacy of the present.

However a explicit spotlight must be An Journey in House and Time, the feature-length behind-the-scenes drama written by common Who author and actor Mark Gatiss (and starring David Bradley) that retold the origins of how Doctor Who got here to be, and was just lately revisited by followers for a lockdown watchalong.

In case your reminiscence is hazy, the story caps off with an emotional second as the present Doctor on the time – Matt Smith – made a shock cameo alongside Bradley taking part in First Doctor actor William Hartnell, with each showing in the unique TARDIS. However do you know Matt Smith didn’t really come on set?

Followers have lengthy surmised that Smith couldn’t make the journey himself – for those who watch the movie’s final scenes, at one stage Smith seems to be each in entrance of and behind the TARDIS console, suggesting he was added utilizing greenscreen – however during the brand new watchalong author and actor Gatiss defined the story behind the cameo, additionally revealing that it was him who stood in for Smith when the latter was alleged to activate the controls on set.

“Proper up until the final second we had been hoping Matt might really shoot his cameo onset however scheduling was inconceivable,” Gatiss wrote on Twitter, including that he “cried” when he first considered the cameo concept.

Proper up until the final second we had been hoping Matt might really shoot his cameo onset however scheduling was inconceivable. So these are my palms! And diibg what Jon P did in ‘Plabet of the Daleks’. #London1963 pic.twitter.com/HUp7wb93DN — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) Might 23, 2020

“So these are my palms! And doing what Jon [Pertwee] did in ‘Planet of the Daleks’.”

Gatiss additionally revealed different behind-the-scenes tidbits all through the episode’s rewatch (together with that collection co-creator Sydney Newman might have been performed by some big-name American actors earlier than Brian Cox took the job), however as random items of Who trivia go, his secret Doctor alternative is a enjoyable one.

Sydney was such a vibrant character he was very laborious to solid. We mentioned John Lithgow and even James Gandolfini. Then I noticed Brian Cox on The One Present and – pop! pop! pop! Brian even modified his vacation plans so he might do it. He had very fond reminiscences of TVC too. #London1963 — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) Might 23, 2020

Mark Gatiss IS the Doctor… or no less than WAS Matt Smith… for a bit. What a world.

