Mark Gordon Launches New eOne-Backed Production Firm, Mark Gordon Pictures

Prolific producer Mark Gordon is setting sail with a brand new manufacturing firm, Mark Gordon Pictures.

The enterprise is backed by Leisure One, the place Gordon served as president till July 2019 within the wake of friction with the group. He then transitioned to a improvement and manufacturing cope with the corporate, which has since been acquired by toy large Hasbro. The Mark Gordon Firm was absolutely acquired by eOne in 2018, three years after eOne took a majority stake within the firm.

Gordon, the producer of “Gray’s Anatomy,” “Legal Minds,” and main movies similar to “Saving Non-public Ryan,” has now launched an organization that intends to create tasks for movie and tv, along with increasing into theater domestically and within the U.Ok. Mark Gordon Pictures, which has a “important” in-house improvement fund, will proceed to create content material for eOne as a part of their current settlement.

With places of work in Los Angeles, New York and London, Gordon’s new women-led enterprise consists of longtime Mark Gordon Firm exec Bibby Dunn as head of the L.A. bureau. Dunn is joined within the L.A. workplace by NBCUniversal Worldwide Studios veteran Katie Myers.

In New York, theater specialist Jessica Chase, who ws beforehand the artisitic producer of MCC Theater, will head operations.

Beth Pattinson, who joined Mark Gordon Pictures in January, is main the London workplace; she beforehand labored with Blueprint Pictures and Cuba Movies & TV, in addition to at BBC Movies and Redwave Movies. In London, Pattinson will work alongside Bonnie-Likelihood Roberts, former head of movie at Monumental Pictures.

Among the IP that Mark Gordon Pictures has acquired the rights to incorporate, on the TV facet, an adaptation of Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen novel “Nameless Lady,” and “Marching Powder,” based mostly on Rusty Younger’s memoir,, the latter of which has Chiwetel Ejiofor connected to star and government produce. On the movie facet, the corporate has the rights to adapt the A.J. Lieberman and Riley Rossmo comedian e-book “Cowboy Ninja Viking” (with Chris Pratt connected to star and produce), James Ellroy novel “Blood’s a Rover,” Doug Stanton novel “In Hurt’s Means,” Greg Mitchell e-book “The Tunnels: Escapes Beneath the Berlin Wall and the Historic Movies the JFK White Home Tried to Kill.” The corporate additionally has the movie and TV rights to C.S. Lewis’s “Narnia” and the movie rights to the Tony-nominated musical “Come From Away.”

Deadline first reported information of the launch.