Mark Hamill Admits He Tweets About Shows He Loves Because Everything He Likes Tends To Get Cancelled

Oh. My. Goodness! Would not this simply make you like Mark Hamill much more? Not solely is he not trolling for work when he tweets about exhibits like Brooklyn 9-9 and Superstore, however he is received a very easy objective that everybody can get behind and perceive. All of us have been utterly in love with a TV present, solely to have it lower down in its prime as a result of not sufficient of us are watching / speaking about it. Hamill at the moment has 3.eight million followers on Twitter, so it makes full sense that he’d use his platform for good and attempt to improve the eyeballs on exhibits he enjoys, and would not need to see cancelled.