Mark Hamill Explains His Infamously Whiny Line From Star Wars: A New Hope

Sadly, Mark Hamill’s time as Luke Skywalker has come to an finish, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marked the final time he’ll be taking part in the enduring and titular character. He not too long ago posted a bittersweet message on Twitter during which he stated goodbye. Although it is probably robust for him, he is most likely joyful that he (hopefully) will not must take care of fairly as a lot fan criticism. Farewell, outdated good friend. You’ll be able to catch all of Mark Hamill’s appearances within the Star Wars saga by streaming the movies on Disney+.