Mark Hamill had a secret cameo in Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill made a secret cameo look in Disney Plus sequence The Mandalorian, a behind-the-scenes documentary has revealed.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian chronicles the making of the acclaimed sci-fi sequence, together with innovative methods used to create the present’s beautiful visible results.

Within the last episode, it’s revealed that Mark Hamill – who rose to fame taking part in Luke Skywaker in the unique Star Wars trilogy – has a small position in the fifth chapter of the sequence.

Titled The Gunslinger, episode 5 sees Mando and his lovable companion landing in Mos Eisley, the Tatooine city featured in 1977’s A New Hope.

In search of work, he heads to the cantina the place Luke Skywalker first encountered Han Solo and Chewbacca many a long time prior, enquiring with a droid working behind the bar who tells him the bounty guild not operates from Tatooine.

You’d be forgiven for not noticing that droid is none aside from Mark Hamill on condition that its voice is closely distorted – however, for those who revisit that scene now, it’s possible you’ll effectively discover a trace of the actor’s distinct tone.

In response to creator Jon Favreau, the droid’s identify is EV-9D9 and it has beforehand appeared in Star Wars canon in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, the place it may be noticed in Jabba the Hutt’s palace.

The Mandalorian is ready to return for a second season later this yr, which is able to see the introduction of Rosario Dawson as Clone Wars favorite Ashoka Tano in addition to Temuera Morrison as bounty hunter Boba Fett.

