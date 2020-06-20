Mark Hamill Had A Secret Mandalorian Cameo That You Probably Missed

Mark Hamill is a popular culture icon due to his years within the Star Wars saga, and it seems that he can add yet another Star Wars challenge to his resume. The Star Wars legend had a secret cameo on Disney+’s The Mandalorian, however he caught to his weapons about not taking part in Luke Skywalker once more. He was one other character completely for The Mandalorian, and followers most likely did not discover on the time. Hamill voiced a droid.