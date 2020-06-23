Mark Hamill Reveals Secret Star Wars Cameos In The Standalone Movies

Depart a Remark
In the ultimate episode of Disney+’s Mandalorian documentary sequence, we discovered that Mark Hamill appeared in a single episode of the sequence, voicing a droid. With Hamill being an completed voice actor this wasn’t essentially an enormous shock. We already knew that Hamill voiced a small cameo alien in Star Wars: The Final Jedi alongside his regular duties, however it seems that Hamill’s presence in Star Wars is even larger than we thought, because the actor has now confirmed that he seems in each of the latest non-Skywalker Saga movies, Rogue One and Solo.
Following the reveal of his Mandalorian standing Hamill took to Twitter to substantiate that he seems within the two standalone Star Wars films in addition to the primary trilogy, and that his voice can, actually, be heard in The Pressure Awakens.
Mark Hamill really misremembers his pseudonym right here, because it’s really William M. Patrick, who’s given a credit score for “further voices” in each Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Sadly, because it does not specify a personality identify, it is anyone’s guess the place Hamill’s voice really seems. There are a number of aliens, droids, and different comparable characters who may very well be Mark Hamill in disguise.
Which means Mark Hamill has appeared in eight of the eleven Star Wars films, plus The Mandalorian, making him a good greater a part of Star Wars than we thought. Actually, it makes one want that Hamill had executed one thing comparable within the prequels. These types of cameos are commonplace now however it’s doubtless that the concept of getting Hamill do a voice cameo simply by no means crossed anyone’s thoughts, in any other case they’d have executed it.
In The Mandalorian, Mark Hamill voices a bartender droid within the episode The Gunslinger, which takes place on Luke’s Skywalker’s previous stomping grounds of Tatooine. And simply to be clear, that is the one time Mark Hamill has appeared on any Star Wars tv. He has confirmed that as properly.
Mark Hamill has fairly positively closed the door on taking part in Luke Skywalker once more. It could be tough, if not unimaginable, to discover a satisfying option to do it, and the actor appears to really really feel he is put a strong finish to the function. Having mentioned that, it does not imply that Hamill is solely executed with Star Wars. We might actually see him lending his voice to different characters, doubtlessly much more vital ones, over the subsequent a number of years as extra Star Wars sequence and movies are created. Here is to hoping William M. Patrick has a protracted and distinguished profession.
