Mark Hamill’s secret Star Wars cameos – revealed

Thought Mark Hamill was simply Luke Skywalker in Star Wars? Nicely, suppose once more – as a result of the erstwhile Jedi Grasp ({and professional} voiceover artist) has now revealed that he has secret cameo roles in each trendy Star Wars film from 2015 onwards (alongside those he performed Luke in).

“I’m vocally represented in ALL SW movies besides the Prequels,” Hamill revealed on Twitter, thanking sound designer Matthew Wooden for his assist in together with the sneaky Easter Egg.

“Trace: Search for components performed by Patrick Williams.”

I can lastly let the opposite saber drop, our secret is out! My favourite audio easter egg mission on each movie! https://t.co/XhJtjFmTlg — Matthew Wooden (@matthewood) June 20, 2020

Whereas a few of these cameos have been revealed, others stay a thriller – so right here at RadioTimes.com we took it upon ourselves to uncover Mark Hamill’s hidden voices as finest we may, following his clues in addition to different data revealed over time.

Simply name us Imperial Inquisitors, as a result of we’re about to hunt this Jedi…beginning with the obvious cameos.

The Mandalorian

Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as effectively reveal I’m vocally represented in ALL SW movies besides the Prequels. Because of @matthewood for utilizing me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have strains in #EpVII. Trace: Search for components performed by Patrick Williams.#TrueStory https://t.co/kRQlo7uub8 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 20, 2020

This one’s pretty straightforward – as revealed in behind-the-scenes footage, Hamill voices an alien droid known as EV-929 in Disney+’s The Mandalorian, propping up the Tattooine cantina bar alongside Pedro Pascal’s titular bounty hunter.

Sure, that technically means Hamill may have met himself – as younger Luke –when the latter turned up in Mos Eisley again within the authentic Star Wars film, assuming the droid was really allowed wherever close to the bar on the time.

Although after all, Luke might need come throughout him earlier than anyway as this droid has a little bit of a previous – again in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, he might be seen torturing different droids on the behest of the Empire. Clearly nonetheless mendacity low, all these years later.

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Hamill’s pseudonym trace pays dividends when on the lookout for his cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, which was really revealed across the time of the movie’s launch. Credited as Patrick Williams, Hamill voices horned Ovission Boolio within the movie – a mine overseer pleasant to the Resistance who handed essential data to Finn and BB-8.

Sadly, Boolio didn’t final for much longer than this, being decapitated by Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren a while later.

And in case you’re questioning about why “Patrick Williams” was the faux title he selected, effectively, it’s constituted of the primary names of Hamill’s two brothers. He’s a sentimental tyke.

Episode VIII: The Final Jedi

This cameo isn’t arduous to seek out, as Hamill was correctly credited for the work of enjoying drunken alien Dobbu Scay, the diminutive high-roller who memorably tries to play BB-Eight like a slot machine on the on line casino planet Canto Bight.

Unusually, although, Hamill didn’t simply voice this character, as a substitute doing full motion-capture for the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it look. Until after all, he was pulling our legs…

“It’s generally (and mistakenly) reported that I solely did the voice of Dobbu Scay,” Hamill wrote on social media.

“However I filmed the scene in a full motion-capture go well with with a giant-sized medication ball to make me the identical dimension as BB-8.”

In a touch on the extent of his hidden cameos, he added: “I didn’t anticipate to be credited, assuming it might be one other unbilled easter-egg.”

From hereon out discovering the cameos will get a bit trickier…however we have now just a few concepts.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

FOUND YOU ON SOLO! on daily basis you gave us one other shock Grasp Skywalker, perhaps someday we’ll came upon wich alien of Solo you had been enjoying pic.twitter.com/TryIyelY33 — Diego Altamirano (@diegojoaco95) June 20, 2020

We already knew Anthony Daniels had a sneaky cameo in Disney’s Han Solo Prequel, however the place does Mark Hamill slot in?

Nicely, in case you scour the movie’s finish credit you’ll find a sure “William M Patrick” among the many addition voices solid. Sound acquainted?

Sure, that is clearly one other variation on Hamill’s common pseudonym (the M in all probability standing for “Mark”) – and whereas we’re undecided precisely the place this voice cameo crops up, followers have urged Hamill could lend his vocal chords to one of many “Cloud Rider” bandits led by Enfys Nest within the movie’s climax.

And this isn’t William M Patrick’s solely Star Wars position…

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

was this you in rogue one??? pic.twitter.com/dGAiCe96Nc — uwuwing pilot (@cassiansparka) June 20, 2020

Sure, thriller voice actor William M Patrick can be credited among the many “extra voices” for fellow spin-off prequel Rogue One. Hamill’s voice cameo right here can be a bit mysterious – some followers have speculated that he might be heard talking over the intercom on the iconic Yavin base, which like his cantina look would make for some very unusual authentic trilogy crossovers.

Nonetheless, others have urged he voices the weird alien mind-melter Bor Gullet, which may slot in with Hamill’s typically off-the-wall voice performing expertise. In case you do discover the official character credit, solutions on a postcard…

Episode VII: The Drive Awakens

“I DO have strains in [Episode VII],” Hamill revealed on Twitter, lastly revealing {that a} silent Luke Skywalker wasn’t his solely contribution – however discovering precisely the place these strains come from is harder.

There are not any extra credit for a Patrick Williams or a William M Patrick in The Drive Awakens – nevertheless, below “extra voices” there is a Patrick Correll, who’s credited for enjoying “Resistance Medic” on the finish of the movie.

In keeping with the official Star Wars web site, Patrick Correll is the actor to ship the road “we received a heartbeat” when an injured Finn is delivered again to the Resistance base (see video beneath), and followers suppose this may increasingly actually be Hamill’s mysterious voice cameo in Episode VII.

Why Patrick Correll? Nicely, there’s a attainable Star Wars connection – the Millennium Falcon is a Correllian gentle freighter – and clearly Patrick is the title of Hamill’s brother, as beforehand famous.

However are we proper? Have we grossly underestimated the work of expert voice artists William M Patrick and Patrick Correll, and utterly missed clangingly apparent cameos after they have appeared?

Sadly, it could be a very long time – or certainly an extended, very long time – earlier than Hamill reveals the entire fact. Time at hand over to the web’s most industrious sleuths to do some extra digging…

Signal as much as Disney+ for £5.99 a month or £59.99 a yr. Take a look at our TV information for extra to look at.

