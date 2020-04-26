Mark Labbett promises no mercy in dramatic first look for Beat The Chasers

Beat The Chasers already seems prefer it’s going to be the hardest present on tv.

All 5 quizzers workforce as much as face anybody who dares tackle the problem.

Every contestant who makes it by way of the Money Builder-style spherical will then have to decide on whether or not they tackle two, three, 4 or 5 Chasers – the extra they problem, the extra they win.

Now, ITV have launched a brand new clip of the quiz which can air subsequent week throughout 5 nights.

As host Bradley Walsh introduces the present, the gladiatorial set is revealed.

Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan, Mark “The Beast” Labbett, Shaun “The Darkish Destroyer” Wallace, Paul “The Sinnerman” Sinha and Anne “The Governess” Hegerty are seated excessive on a platform.

Labbett jokes: “As common, I’ve checked-in my mercy on the entrance door.”

And in an imposing twist, Wallace affords to a contestant: “You need extra, you’re going to get extra.”

We’re already scared of the prospect!

???? It is the hardest quiz workforce on the planet… might you #BeatTheChasers? pic.twitter.com/SKuUpBV5n8 — STV (@WeAreSTV) April 21, 2020

Talking forward of the present’s launch, Labbett defined the strain was on the Chasers this time round.

“The key factor is the time benefit – the less Chasers they face the extra of a time benefit they’ve received. As a result of we’re enjoying catch up, the strain is at all times on us,” he defined.

Sinha agreed, including: “It’s position reversal. Out of the blue the Chasers are those below strain. The sport play is completely different, the methods are completely different.”

Wallace went on to elucidate how nicely the workforce labored collectively, saying: “By and huge we labored very nicely. Clearly we did make errors. However we knew one another’s strengths. I, for instance, wouldn’t reply a query I do know Anne would get, or Mark would get or Paul or Jenny would get.

“However I assumed our star participant all through the week was Paul. He was very witty, in phrases of the wisecracks he got here out with and he pulled out some very, superb solutions.”