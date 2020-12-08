Mark O’Brien Useless: Warner Bros., Mighty Oak Veteran Was 63

Mark O’Brien, a longtime syndication gross sales government for Warner Bros. and founding father of Mighty Oak Leisure, has died. He was 63.

O’Brien died Nov. 9 at his dwelling in Newport Seaside, Calif., after battling well being issues.

For the previous 15 years, O’Brien headed Mighty Oak Leisure, a manufacturing and distribution firm that produced comedy and sports activities clip reveals below the “Whacked Out” banner. O’Brien was happy with protecting the corporate debt free and proudly owning all of its reveals outright together with the music publishing rights.

From 1985 by the mid-2000s, O’Brien rose by the ranks in syndication gross sales. He began his profession at Telepictures, which finally merged with Lorimar Tv and was in the end absorbed into Warner Bros. Tv Group.

Within the Nineties, O’Brien was a key participant within the go-go days of megabucks syndication gross sales campaigns for such WB-produced sequence as “Buddies,” “Full Home,” “Step By Step,” “ER,” “The Drew Carey Present” and plenty of others.

Born in Fullerton, O’Brien grew up in a big Irish household, an expertise that mates stated nurtured the aggressive spirit that made him a powerful gross sales government. By 1999, O’Brien had been promoted to senior VP, overseeing gross sales for Warner Bros. Home Tv Distribution’s western area.

In 2005, O’Brien determined to set out on his personal with Mighty Oak. He finally amassed greater than 500 episodes of such clip-show sequence as “Whacked Out Sports activities,” “Goofball Sports activities,” “Whacked Out Movies,” “Monster Knockout” and “Sportz-A-Palooza.”

O’Brien’s survivors embody 4 brothers: Mike, George, Chip and Tom. Buddies of the chief held a memorial service by way of video convention on Dec. 4 that drew greater than 100 individuals.