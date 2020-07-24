Mark-Paul Gosselaar Podcast Breaks Down Saved by the Bell Season 1

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is dipping into the nostalgia properly with a brand new “Saved by the Bell” retrospective podcast.

Gosselaar claims he hasn’t watched a single episode of “Saved by the Bell,” the cult-favorite teen sitcom on which he performed Zack Morris, since he completed taking pictures his remaining scene for the NBC present greater than twenty years in the past.

Now he’s going to observe all 16 episodes of Season 1 for podcast collection “Zack to the Future,” on which he’ll be joined by Dashiell Driscoll, creator and narrator of Humorous Or Die’s “Zack Morris Is Trash.” The duo will dissect every episode in the weekly podcast, analyzing iconic present moments and discussing “never-before-heard tales” from the set with featured company.

“For years I’ve been requested by the devoted followers of ‘Saved by the Bell’ to revisit the present,” Gosselaar mentioned in a press release. “I couldn’t wrap my head round an thought that may hold the viewers entertained and have fun the beloved collection we created over 30 years in the past, largely as a result of I can’t keep in mind a factor about making it, and I’m thrilled to say I’ve discovered the reply.”

Dashiell, a self-described “SBTB” superfan, is at present writing for the present’s revival, set to debut on NBCUniversal’s Peacock later this 12 months. Gosselaar advised Selection final 12 months that he initially wasn’t approached about the “Save by the Bell” reboot, however since then he landed a deal to reprise the function of Zack alongside Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley in the forged.

“Zack to the Future” is produced by Cadence13, a premium podcast firm that’s a part of Entercom’s podcast community. Season 1 of the podcast will launch on July 29, 2020, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Entercom’s Radio.com and different platforms.

“I’ve been advised there are different TV reveals moreover ‘Saved by the Bell,’ and sometime I hope to observe considered one of them — they sound incredible,” Driscoll commented. “However till then, I’m so excited to return to Bayside and introduce Mark-Paul Gosselaar to Zack Morris, and to take action with Cadence13.”

Gosselaar at present stars in ABC sitcom “Blended-ish,” which is able to return for Season 2 this fall. Previous credit have included “NYPD Blue” on ABC, “Franklin & Bash” on TNT, and Fox’s “Pitch” and “The Passage.”

“Saved by the Bell” aired on NBC from 1989-1993. The present spawned two spin-off collection, “Saved by the Bell: The School Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

Hearken to the trailer for “Zack to the Future”: