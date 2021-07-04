Mark Robinson: Govt Would possibly not Give You The American Dream, Will Give You False Hope

North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson joined ‘Unfiltered with Dan Bongino’ Saturday to speak about the significance of arduous paintings, and what makes The usa nice.

MARK ROBINSON: The federal government can not provide the American dream. What the federal government offers you is fake hope and that offers you a nightmare. The American dream simplest comes thru arduous paintings, steadfastness and status up and controlling your personal future. Now not permitting the federal government to try this however doing it your self. And what the Biden management and different leftists’ administrations ahead of him have performed or are seeking to do to our society is solely what you mentioned. It’s completely fallacious and in truth, one way or the other, it’s very evil.

Robinson additionally mentioned that he wasn’t giving Gwen Berry ‘a 2nd idea’ after the athlete protested the nationwide anthem on the Olympic trials in Oregon.

MARK ROBINSON: I don’t even give her a 2nd idea. … I’m really not giving her any power or consideration in any respect. I’m now not paying her any consideration. That’s what she desires. She desires consideration, she’s now not going to get it from me. The folk which might be going to get my consideration are the 2 fabulous younger women who got here in first and 2nd who stood proudly with their palms over their center, maintaining the American flag, proud to be American citizens, proud to be representing The usa.

