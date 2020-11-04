Mark Ruffalo, Charlize Theron React to Election 2020

Celebrities have been very outspoken about President Trump all through the final 4 years, and so they had been particularly vocal within the current months and weeks. Election evening proved to be no completely different as folks took to social media to react to the shut and more and more unsure race between Trump and democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“The Avengers” actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted to remind his followers that absentee votes is probably not counted till the tip of the week. “Take a deep breath of us,” he wrote. “Keep in mind the #RedMirage we gained’t know in essential states tonight.”

Take a deep breath of us. Keep in mind the #RedMirage we gained’t know in essential states tonight. https://t.co/EtTaAzLckI — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020

Kerry Washington inspired Arizona voters to keep in line to solid their votes.

If you already know anybody in AZ PLEASE share this message with them! If you’re in line earlier than 7 PM you might be GUARANTEED your proper to vote. Keep in line! #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020 #VoteBidenHarris pic.twitter.com/eU0I8dDUj7 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 4, 2020

Katy Perry tweeted out a pair of graphics to let Individuals know that each vote counts.

Charlize Theron celebrated Sarah McBride’s victory as the primary transgender state senator in U.S. historical past, whereas acknowledging that “we’re all a multitude of hysteria proper now.”

We’re all a multitude of hysteria proper now however not less than we will rejoice this unbelievable information 🙌🏻 https://t.co/MlUMCnXfEF — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) November 4, 2020

Seth Rogen additionally inspired Arizona voters to keep in line.

Individuals of Arizona, PLEASE STAY IN LINE. For those who’re in line, they have to allow you to vote. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 4, 2020

Elizabeth Banks stored it actual, writing: “I’m simply pacing backwards and forwards. At the very least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I simply ate.”

I’m simply pacing backwards and forwards. At the very least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I simply ate. #ElectionNight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, 2020

“Schitt’s Creek” creator and star Dan Levy took to Twitter to specific gratitude. “A lot love to everybody working the polls, everybody engaged on the #BidenHarris2020 marketing campaign, everybody who has gone above and past for the larger good,” Levy wrote. “Grateful for you and your time and dedication to a greater tomorrow.”

A lot love to everybody working the polls, everybody engaged on the #BidenHarris2020 marketing campaign, everybody who has gone above and past for the larger good. Grateful for you and your time and dedication to a greater tomorrow. ❤️✌🏼 — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 3, 2020

Tracee Ellis Ross referred to as out to the voters in essential swing state Minnesota: “The way forward for our democracy will depend on you displaying up to the polls at present – make your voice heard and make it depend.

#Minnesota! The way forward for our democracy will depend on you displaying up to the polls at present — make your voice heard and make it depend. Here is what you want to know:



✔️ Discover your polling place: https://t.co/w3NuE6J0pA

✔️ You may register to #vote in-person

✔️ Polls shut at 8pm — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) November 4, 2020

In the meantime, Kanye West set his sights on operating for president as soon as once more in 2024.

Josh Gad inspired his followers not to put an excessive amount of weight on Florida: “This election isn’t for the President of Florida. It’s for President of the US. Don’t sweat FL. It can do what it at all times does and be Florida. Preserve voting the place you may and keep centered.”

Hey gang, I’m a Floridian. This election isn’t for the President of Florida. It’s for President of the US. Don’t sweat FL. It can do what it at all times does and be Florida. Preserve voting the place you may and keep centered. 🙏 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, 2020

See extra reactions under.

God, I like the primary evening of Election Week. So festive. We broke out the standard stress ball garlands and I’m going to carve the Xanax in about 20 minutes. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 4, 2020

Not an enormous fan of STATES — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 4, 2020

What time is it? It seems like 1,000,000 o’clock — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 4, 2020

What is the temper now? pic.twitter.com/SUTN7FllBG — Padma “Did You Vote But?” Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 4, 2020

It’s insane what *our* fears are if we lose, in contrast to their fears if Biden wins. like we’ll prob all die or be handmaids and so they’re fearful about rest room security — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

He spent 4 years {golfing}. And individuals are nonetheless voting for him. I’ll by no means perceive it — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 4, 2020

.@aoc, I promise if you run for president, we’ll have our shit collectively. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 4, 2020

Many celebrities used their platforms and social media accounts to unfold details about the election to their hundreds of thousands of followers. Beyonce, Zendaya, Mark Hamill, Taylor Swift, Woman Gaga and plenty of extra urged their followers to register and vote within the election.

Gaga carried out at Biden’s closing marketing campaign occasion on Monday evening, performing her hit songs “Shallow” an “You & I.” Singer John Legend additionally carried out on the rally in Pennsylvania, one of many key swing states heading into the election.

“Now’s the time to present up and vote like this nation will depend on it, as a result of it does. And I need to remind you, pay attention to me, I need to remind you and all of the people who find themselves listening. Everyone knows that this factor might come down to Pennsylvania,” Gaga stated. “We’d like you, we’d like your loved ones, we’d like your folks, we’d like your coronary heart. Vote like your life will depend on it, or vote like your kids’s lives will depend on it, as a result of they do.”

On the similar time on Monday evening, Trump held a rally in Michigan, one other essential swing state, the place he invited 20-year-old rapper and supporter Lil Pump to the stage, although he unintentionally referred to as him “Little Pimp.”