Mark Ruffalo, Charlize Theron React to Election 2020

November 4, 2020
Celebrities have been very outspoken about President Trump all through the final 4 years, and so they had been particularly vocal within the current months and weeks. Election evening proved to be no completely different as folks took to social media to react to the shut and more and more unsure race between Trump and democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“The Avengers” actor Mark Ruffalo tweeted to remind his followers that absentee votes is probably not counted till the tip of the week. “Take a deep breath of us,” he wrote. “Keep in mind the #RedMirage we gained’t know in essential states tonight.”

Kerry Washington inspired Arizona voters to keep in line to solid their votes.

Katy Perry tweeted out a pair of graphics to let Individuals know that each vote counts.

Charlize Theron celebrated Sarah McBride’s victory as the primary transgender state senator in U.S. historical past, whereas acknowledging that “we’re all a multitude of hysteria proper now.”

Seth Rogen additionally inspired Arizona voters to keep in line.

Elizabeth Banks stored it actual, writing: “I’m simply pacing backwards and forwards. At the very least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I simply ate.”

“Schitt’s Creek” creator and star Dan Levy took to Twitter to specific gratitude. “A lot love to everybody working the polls, everybody engaged on the #BidenHarris2020 marketing campaign, everybody who has gone above and past for the larger good,” Levy wrote. “Grateful for you and your time and dedication to a greater tomorrow.”

Tracee Ellis Ross referred to as out to the voters in essential swing state Minnesota: “The way forward for our democracy will depend on you displaying up to the polls at present – make your voice heard and make it depend.

In the meantime, Kanye West set his sights on operating for president as soon as once more in 2024.

Josh Gad inspired his followers not to put an excessive amount of weight on Florida: “This election isn’t for the President of Florida. It’s for President of the US. Don’t sweat FL. It can do what it at all times does and be Florida. Preserve voting the place you may and keep centered.”

See extra reactions under.

Many celebrities used their platforms and social media accounts to unfold details about the election to their hundreds of thousands of followers. Beyonce, Zendaya, Mark Hamill, Taylor Swift, Woman Gaga and plenty of extra urged their followers to register and vote within the election.

Gaga carried out at Biden’s closing marketing campaign occasion on Monday evening, performing her hit songs “Shallow” an “You & I.” Singer John Legend additionally carried out on the rally in Pennsylvania, one of many key swing states heading into the election.

“Now’s the time to present up and vote like this nation will depend on it, as a result of it does. And I need to remind you, pay attention to me, I need to remind you and all of the people who find themselves listening. Everyone knows that this factor might come down to Pennsylvania,” Gaga stated. “We’d like you, we’d like your loved ones, we’d like your folks, we’d like your coronary heart. Vote like your life will depend on it, or vote like your kids’s lives will depend on it, as a result of they do.”

On the similar time on Monday evening, Trump held a rally in Michigan, one other essential swing state, the place he invited 20-year-old rapper and supporter Lil Pump to the stage, although he unintentionally referred to as him “Little Pimp.”

