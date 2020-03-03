Mark Ruffalo in talks for MCU She-Hulk series on Disney+

Mark Ruffalo has introduced that he’s in talks to characteristic on She-Hulk, an upcoming Disney+ series set in the identical world because the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The brand new present will comply with Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who develops superhuman powers akin to these of the Hulk.

Within the comedian books, her origin sees her severely wounded after an assault by gang members, requiring an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin: Bruce Banner.

If the live-action Disney+ series intends to supply a devoted adaptation of this story, Ruffalo might want to seem in the function he has portrayed since 2012’s The Avengers.

ComicBook.com reviews that the actor confirmed he has entered into “preliminary talks” throughout a panel at Chicago’s C2E2 conference.

It’s unclear what the extent of his look in the series could be, however some followers have questioned whether or not the present would have a big sufficient funds to characteristic him in his full Hulk type.

She-Hulk herself is but to be solid in the series, though Marvel is reportedly wanting for an actress just like Alison Brie (Netflix’s GLOW), prompting a fan marketing campaign to get the favored star in the function.

In contrast to her cousin, She-Hulk is often depicted as comparatively in management of her skills, sustaining a profitable authorized profession even whereas in her inexperienced big type.

The series doesn’t but have a confirmed premiere date, however is anticipated to launch in late 2021.