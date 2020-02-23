Mark Ruffalo Says Kevin Feige Almost Left Marvel Over Clash With Disney On Female Superhero Movies

Surprise Lady and Captain Marvel weren’t hits as a result of they had been about girls any greater than Iron Man and Thor’s films had been hits as a result of they had been about males, there was simply extra deal with the previous leads’ genders as a result of it was new. (I can’t wait till we cease calling any film with girls as stars “female-led.” You by no means hear a few “male-led film” as a result of that sounds silly — think about studying about Tarantino’s subsequent male-led film. It is simply thought-about “a film” and never about gender. Are we there but?)