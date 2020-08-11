Mark Ruffalo Wishes Chris Hemsworth A Happy Birthday With Delightful Avengers: Endgame Set Photos

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous firms. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Avengers: Endgame hit theaters effectively over a yr in the past, however the dialog round The Russo Brothers’ huge blockbuster hasn’t slowed down. And with Part 4 delayed because of international well being issues, there’s been further time to stream and re-watch the massive ensemble undertaking. Now we are able to get a glimpse into Endgame‘s set because of a birthday message from Mark Ruffalo to Chris Hemsworth.