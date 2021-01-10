Mark Shares Heartfelt Post About GOT7’s Future Following Reports About Group’s Departure From JYPE

Up to date January 10 KST:

GOT7’s Mark, Yugyeom, JB, Youngjae, and BamBam have all posted the identical picture of the seven members on Instagram with the hashtag “#GOT7FOREVER.”

GOT7’s Mark took to his Twitter account to talk up in gentle of the studies of the group’s members leaving JYP Leisure.

Mark shared a photograph of the seven members and wrote, “These previous seven years have been one of the best years of my life. Nothing is coming to an finish, only the start. The seven of us are going to proceed to carry you guys one of the best model of us until the top. #GOT7FOREVER.”

In the meantime, GOT7 shall be performing on the thirty fifth Golden Disc Awards on January 10 KST.