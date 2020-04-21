Mark Wahlberg Almost Starred In A Men In Black Sequel

And by the way in which, Brolin, the whole time we labored collectively, had a tape recorder of the primary Men in Black, and at any time when he was on the set, he was listening to Tommy’s lilt. Tommy has probably the most musical voice. It’s an attractive voice. It actually flows and ebbs, it’s actually sing-songy. And Brolin did a improbable job. He made me cry so many occasions watching him. … I bear in mind the one factor Tommy stated to me about Brolin’s efficiency was, ‘The place’d he get that accent? I don’t have a Texas accent.’ And I stated, ‘Nicely, really Tommy, you do.’