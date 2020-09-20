Mark Wahlberg Drama ‘Good Joe Bell’ Sells to Solstice Studios

Solstice Studios has purchased the worldwide rights to the drama “Good Joe Bell,” starring Mark Wahlberg, for about $20 million, a supply has confirmed to Selection.

“Good Joe Bell,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Inexperienced, premiered Sept. 13 on the digital Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition. The deal closed Saturday. Solstice is planning a theatrical launch through the upcoming awards season.

The movie, which additionally stars Reid Miller, Connie Britton and Gary Sinise, is predicated on the true story of Joe Bell and his 15-year-old son Jadin, who died by suicide in 2013 after being subjected to bullying as a result of he was homosexual. After his son’s loss of life, Bell resolves to stroll throughout the nation as a tribute to him.

Solstice Studios, based in 2018, has elevated its profile in latest months by turning into considered one of first distributors to launch a brand new movie into theaters through the pandemic with Russell Crowe’s road-rage thriller “Unhinged.” The movie has generated $14 million in North American field workplace and one other $12 million from worldwide markets.

Producers on “Good Joe Bell” are Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Riva Marker, Eva Maria Daniels, Cary Fukunaga, Ryan Ahrens, Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. Government producers are Jill Ahrens, Ben Renzo, Derrick Brooks, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ossana, McMurtry, Peter Pastorelli, and Uwe R. Feuersenger. The film is a co-production between Argent Footage, Endeavor Content material, Hercules Movie Fund, Rhea Movies, Keep Gold Options, 9 Tales Productions, VisionChaos, Parliament of Owls and Wahlberg/Levinson.

Endeavor Content material brokered the cope with Crystal Bourbeau, head of acquisitions, and president/CEO Mark Gill for Solstice Studios. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.