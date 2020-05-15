Mark Wahlberg in Early Talks for Spy Movie ‘Our Man in New Jersey’ – Variety

Mark Wahlberg is in early negotiations with streaming big Netflix to provide and star in spy film “Our Man in New Jersey.”

Ought to the deal be made, Wahlberg would painting a blue-collar 007 James Bond-type character. “Secure Home” author David Guggenheim can also be in talks to develop the script. Stephen Levinson, who got here up with the story thought, would produce with Wahlberg.

Wahlberg and Levinson labored with Netflix on the action-comedy “Spenser Confidential,” which started streaming on March 6 with Wahlberg in the title position and producing. Levinson additionally produced together with Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher and director Peter Berg.

Wahlberg’s most up-to-date function movies embody “Transformers: The Final Knight,” “Mile 22,” “Daddy’s Residence 2” and “Prompt Household.” He just lately wrapped taking pictures the unbiased drama “Good Joe Bell,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Inexperienced with Reid Miller, Connie Britton, Maxwell Jenkins and Gary Sinise additionally starring. Wahlberg acquired Oscar nominations for supporting actor in “The Departed” and for greatest image for “The Fighter.”

Guggenheim is creator and government producer of the Netflix sequence “Designated Survivor,” starring Keifer Sutherland. He’s additionally labored with Netflix as an government producer on “Christmas Chronicles.” He additionally wrote the script for the 2012 motion thriller “Secure Home,” starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds.

Wahlberg is represented by WME, Leverage Administration and Sloane Supply. Guggenheim is repped by Verve, Adam Kolbrenner’s Lit Leisure and Ziffren, Brittenham. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.