Mark Wahlberg is getting a documentary series on HBO Max

Mark Wahlberg is set to be the main focus of a new documentary series on HBO Max, the brand new streaming service launching within the US in Might.

The series – pun-tastically titled Wahl Avenue – will encompass eight episodes exploring the actor’s makes an attempt to steadiness his careers in leisure and enterprise.

Every episode will observe the star as he “navigates his expansive enterprise portfolio, spanning all sectors of commerce starting from a line of activewear, all-natural, high-performance sports activities vitamin dietary supplements, tv and movie manufacturing corporations, and even a Chevrolet dealership.”

Talking concerning the new present, Wahlberg mentioned, “We’re documenting the ups, the downs, the hits and the misses. It’s all the actual stuff that’s taking place whereas I’m rising my companies.

“We’re pulling again the curtain and hopefully it’s a chance to encourage different entrepreneurs.”

This is the most recent present to be confirmed for the brand new streaming platform, which already appears set to boast a wealth of unique content material, together with a delicate reboot of hit teen drama Gossip Woman, and Raised by Wolves, a new sci-fi drama from legendary director Ridley Scott.

Different docuseries on the platform will embrace journey series Beginning, Marriage ceremony, Funeral and Heaven’s Gate, a series primarily based on a Stitcher podcast concerning the cult of the identical identify.

In the meantime, the platform can even be dwelling to the highly-anticipated unscripted Buddies reunion particular, which might be accessible from launch.