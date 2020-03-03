Mark Wahlberg Is Only Signed for One Uncharted Movie



Sony Footage can be pondering “franchise” almost about their upcoming on-line recreation movie adaptation Uncharted, nonetheless actor Mark Wahlberg instructed IGN that he’s handiest signed on for one movie.

We requested Wahlberg — who’s about to play treasure-hunting mentor Victor “Sully” Sullivan to Tom Holland’s youthful Nathan Drake — about sequels at Saturday’s press junket for his new Netflix movie Spenser Confidential, a mission that may itself be sequelized for the rationale that it’s in step with a protracted assortment of detective novels along with an ‘80s TV show.

While Wahlberg seemed open to revisiting the operate of Spenser if the target market response was as soon as sturdy ample, he talked about he’s generally now not taken with sequels and pointed to having handiest executed two over his two-decade film occupation: Transformers: The Closing Knight and Daddy’s Home 2.

Watch what Mark Wahlberg wanted to tell us about Uncharted beneath:

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2020/03/03/uncharted-mark-wahlberg-is-only-signed-for-one-movie”]

When pressed on Uncharted sequels — a belongings that Sony ought to for certain be pondering has film franchise doable — a smiling Wahlberg talked about, “Well, they’re pondering a lot nonetheless, what, I’m in for one in the intervening time so we’ll see.”

Wahlberg has a protracted historic previous with the Uncharted movie, having before now been linked to play Nathan Drake years prior to now when David O. Russell was as soon as planning to direct. So what’s it about Uncharted that has saved his pastime throughout the mission these sorts of years? For Wahlberg, it’s that Uncharted gives him a risk to be in a movie that’s like so many classics he’s liked.

[widget path=”global/article/imagegallery” parameters=”albumSlug=the-strange-history-of-the-uncharted-movie&captions=true”]

“That’s additional of an basis story and so the best way by which they’ve set it up it seems to be like Indiana Jones, it seems to be like Thomas Crown Affair,” Wahlberg talked about. “It’s got this good heist part to it. It’s got this Bond roughly actually really feel to it. It merely seems to be like, wow, that’s the main various to be in a movie that’s A Movie. So that’s thrilling.”

Uncharted shall be directed by Venom’s Ruben Fleischer. The movie has merely added Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) and Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) to the strong. Uncharted begins capturing later this month in Europe and might boast multiple locations worldwide, in step with large identify Tom Holland.

