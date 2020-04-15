Mark Wahlberg Nearly Cast In Men In Black And More With Director Barry Sonnenfeld

However on this bonus episode of ReelBlend, we highlight why Sonnenfeld is among the most fascinating and artistic storytellers, and it’s largely as a result of approach he approaches a yarn. He’s a born spinner, and his tales are unpredictable and hilarious. He talks to the ReelBlend boys about his begin within the grownup movie business, his early collaborations with the Coen Brothers on motion pictures like Blood Easy and Elevating Arizona, and the way in which he handles the Hollywood studio system. Together with combating for the casting of Josh Brolin over Mark Wahlberg within the Men in Black collection.