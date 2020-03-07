Mark Wahlberg Recalls ‘Aggressive’ Fight With The Yards Co-Star Joaquin Phoenix

Mark and I blocked it out of ourselves. We wished it to be an epic battle, falling down the steps and out on to the road. We had elbow pads and knee pads, however on the primary take Mark simply grabbed me together with his pinkie, flipped me into the air and I landed on my head. Man, did I’ve a bump. I used to be black and blue for days. However I positive as hell wasn’t gonna do any fucking John Wayne-style punching. I wished it to be sloppy and barbaric and painful, like I am hugging the life out of this man who’s my buddy whereas I am pounding at him.