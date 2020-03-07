Mark Wahlberg Recalls ‘Aggressive’ Fight With The Yards Co-Star Joaquin Phoenix

Go away a Remark
Mark Wahlberg is at the moment busy getting his ass kicked repeatedly in Spenser Confidential, his new film that simply launched on Netflix. It introduced up his historical past of giving and taking beatings on display. On that notice, Wahlberg simply punched down reminiscence lane, together with that uncooked and actual combat he had with co-star Joaquin Phoenix for The Yards.
Do not forget that? Mark Wahlberg positive does.
The Yards got here out in October 2000, and featured a combat scene between Mark Wahlberg’s Leo, Joaquin Phoenix’s Willie, and — briefly — Charlize Theron’s Erica. The battle actually began after Willie slapped Erica. Leo attacked Willie, and actors Mark Wahlberg and Joaquin Phoenix took their combat down a flight of stairs into the road, rolling over one another, pulling up one another’s garments.
The combat bought “aggressive,” as Mark Wahlberg recalled to USA At the moment:
It grew to become one of many higher fights that I’ve a been part of. He did not know what I used to be going to do. I didn’t know what he was going to do. I feel he wished he knew what I used to be going to do after the primary evening of capturing as a result of it bought fairly aggressive. He is a gamer, he is a way man. Between him and Ben Foster, they’ll beat their heads off the aspect of a tree to get into character.
Sure, Joaquin Phoenix is understood for moving into character with depth, which is a part of why he simply lastly received an Oscar this yr for Joker. Ben Foster has labored with fellow Boston native Mark Wahlberg on a number of movies, together with Lone Survivor, and he is identified for his depth too. Mark Wahlberg is understood for being a scrappy working class native who bought into the enterprise on the music aspect first. Nobody actually considers him certainly one of Hollywood’s nice actors, though he was the one who earned a Greatest Supporting Actor Oscar nomination after The Departed.
Again to that scene in The Yards, although. Earlier than watching the clip beneath, relive what Joaquin Phoenix mentioned about it again in 2000, when describing the combat to The Guardian:
Mark and I blocked it out of ourselves. We wished it to be an epic battle, falling down the steps and out on to the road. We had elbow pads and knee pads, however on the primary take Mark simply grabbed me together with his pinkie, flipped me into the air and I landed on my head. Man, did I’ve a bump. I used to be black and blue for days. However I positive as hell wasn’t gonna do any fucking John Wayne-style punching. I wished it to be sloppy and barbaric and painful, like I am hugging the life out of this man who’s my buddy whereas I am pounding at him.
Watch how that scene performed out in The Yards:
Joaquin Phoenix and Mark Wahlberg clearly did not carry over any exhausting emotions after the movie, since they reunited for James Grey’s We Personal the Evening. They most likely earned much more respect with the dedication.
Now Mark Wahlberg is selling Spenser Confidential, his fifth film with director Peter Berg. He needed to shed some pounds quick for this film, which Berg had by no means anticipated from him earlier than. Was it value it? The opinions are out from critics, however it’s not clear but how followers really feel. Have you ever seen it but?
