Mark Walberg Has Another Netflix Movie Coming, But It’s Not A Spenser Confidential 2 Sequel

Mark Wahlberg’s foray into Netflix unique films Spenser Confidential was exceedingly in style when it hit the subscription streaming service throughout quarantine. Only a hop, skip and a leap later, the actor is in talks for an additional Netflix flick, however shockingly, we’re not speaking about Spenser Confidential 2.
As an alternative, information broke this week that Mark Wahlberg is in talks to connect himself to the Netflix film Our Man In New Jersey. The flick would put him on a path many, many actors have gone earlier than because the film is described as a spy movie with Wahlberg enjoying a personality who’s blue collar however nonetheless has spy abilities.
In line with Selection, ought to it transfer ahead, Mark Wahlberg wouldn’t solely be reteaming with Netflix he would even be working with Stephen Levinson once more. Levinson got here up with the story concept after working with Wahlberg on Spenser Confidential. The 2 males would each produce the upcoming venture as effectively.
Clearly this venture remains to be within the early stage, though it seems that David Guggenheim could write the script, however what I discover most fascinating in regards to the information is that this isn’t an announcement for Spenser Confidential 2.
That film sports activities an thrilling forged, together with Mark Wahlberg, but in addition Winston Duke, Alan Arkin and Netflix common Ilisa Shlesinger. Critiques have been solely middling on the film, however individuals appeared to dig it sufficient for it to be trending within the Prime 10 on Netflix for fairly a while. I’m stunned additionally that given Peter Berg and Wahlberg are inclined to get pleasure from working collectively (see Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor, and so forth).
Look, this doesn’t imply Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg received’t finally crew up for Spenser Confidential 2. The films does, in spite of everything, arrange for a sequel throughout its ultimate moments when Spenser and the gang are hanging out at a restaurant and see a hometown arrest has occurred.
It’s primed for a sequel and there’s in all probability urge for food for a sequel, nevertheless it’s value noting Peter Berg’s subsequent hooked up to the TV miniseries Painkiller, which can be arrange at Netflix and shall be completed with Eric Newman, the showrunner for Narcos. It ought to be a heavy hitter in regards to the opioid disaster and Berg is signed on to direct all eight episodes, in order that venture will definitely be extra time consuming the extra traditional one-episode directing stint. So, maybe this may give Mark Wahlberg a film to do whereas they two bros await the celebs to realign. Another germane level is that Netflix hasn’t greenlighted a sequel but, however that chance was the very first thing I considered when Mark Wahlberg hit the headlines this morning.
In the meantime, when you can’t see Mark Wahlberg in a brand new venture this weekend, you possibly can hear him if you wish to head to VOD for Scoob!, the most recent Scooby-Doo film for Warner Bros. He’s a part of a reasonably stable voice performing forged for that film. For extra of what’s nonetheless scheduled for the flicks, check out our full information.
