Mark Zuckerberg has lost 27,000 million dollars since he published this image: the metaverse still does not convince anyone

Ever since the company revealed its plans with the ‘metaverse’ and changed its name to Meta in reference to it, stocks have been plummeting. Not only that, but as of this year, the net worth of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has decreased a total of 71,000 million dollars. This is confirmed by Bloomberg, where he has compared Zuckerberg’s heritage with that of nine of the richest people on the planet.

No, Zuckerberg is not going to go hungry with this crisis, and his total assets remains at ‘only’ 55,900 million dollars, occupying the twentieth position in the ranking of the richest people in the world. Things are not going well in Meta, and this has been reflected in the most visible face.

The gigantic bet on the metaverse is shaking the company

Earlier this year, the company revealed that Facebook failed to grow users for the first time in its history, which led to a major debacle and a nosedive in the company’s stock. This It has already reduced the patrimonial value of Zuckerberg about 31,000 million dollars. However, the fall also had to do with Instagram’s commitment to Reels, TikTok’s direct competitor.

That Zuckerberg’s assets decrease so drastically is inevitable if things go wrong in the company, since practically his entire fortune is tied to Metaowning more than 350 million shares.

If you think you’re having a bad month, Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has decreased by $27 Billion since he posted this picture. pic.twitter.com/QApDz9YYGb — Chris Bakke (@ChrisJBakke) September 19, 2022

The main reason Meta has gone downhill and unchecked began with its reveal to the world of its metaverse concept. However, Zuckerberg has already warned that the company would lose a “significant” amount in the next 3-5 years. While making this gigantic investment, Laura Martin, a senior analyst at Needham & Co, comments that the company ‘has to get its Facebook users back from TikTok’although everything indicates that this is rather unlikely as things stand.

It is true that technology companies are going through a bad period, especially after the ravages of the pandemic and the recession that is being experienced. However, despite this, the value of Meta has been diminished much more than the rest of its competitors, down only this year by 57%compared to Apple’s 14% decline, or Amazon’s 26%.

It is clear that the metaverse is not getting through to users, and part of the blame lies with it its unattractive commitment to virtual environments. A little over a month ago, Horizon Worlds arrived in Spain for its Meta Quest and Quest 2 virtual reality glasses, being a small apex of what Meta considers a metaverse. A virtual world that is excessive and poor in its visual section that makes the commitment to the metaverse even less attractive.

According to Bloomberg, Meta could patch up these gigantic money leaks by investing in major changes in other businesses, such as WhatsApp or Instagram. However, the changes come as a dropper for both applications, making the presence of both against other alternatives is diminished by the lack of freshness and innovative ideas and exhaustion.