Mark Zuckerberg Posts Staff Memo After Trump Post Backlash – Variety

Mark Zuckerberg has addressed Fb workers who have been dissatisfied within the CEO’s resolution to not flag or take down Donald Trump’s submit that steered the Minneapolis protesters be shot at.

Within the memo shared publicly on Friday, Zuckerberg acknowledged the backlash and listed seven particular insurance policies that he can be reviewing extra rigorously, certainly one of them associated to how Trump’s submit was dealt with.

“I do know a lot of you suppose we must always have labeled the President’s posts in a roundabout way final week,” wrote Zuckerberg. “Our present coverage is that if content material is definitely inciting violence, then the proper mitigation is to take that content material down — not let folks proceed seeing it behind a flag.There is no such thing as a exception to this coverage for politicians or newsworthiness. I believe this coverage is principled and affordable, however I additionally respect loads of the individuals who suppose there could also be higher options, so I wish to make certain we hear all these concepts.”

Though Zuckerberg talked about he’s furthering the dialogue along with his workforce, he shared his concern that on the lookout for different different strategies of censoring might result in the corporate editorializing about content material that doesn’t truly violate insurance policies. He stated he plans to “proceed very rigorously.”

Moreover, the CEO went on to handle different insurance policies together with how the corporate would elevate illustration of range, reviewing insurance policies round voter suppression within the midst of a pandemic and constructing a voter hub to encourage voting efforts.

Zuckerberg ended his memo by assuring his staffers that he stands with the Black neighborhood.

“I stand with you,” Zuckerburg wrote. “Your lives matter. Black lives matter.”

Final weekend, Fb staffers took to Twitter to voice their disagreement with Zuckerberg after he refused to take down or flag the controversial submit by which Trump wrote, “when the looting begins, the taking pictures begins,” which many thought glorified violence. Protests towards police brutality have occurred all throughout the U.S. and globally within the wake of the demise of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody final week.