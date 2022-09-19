Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune more than halved: what decision he made and how many millions he lost

Mark Zuckerberg (photo: Universo Abierto)

The turn of Mark Zuckerberg into the metaverse has cost him dearly in the real world.

Even in a difficult year for almost all of America’s tech titans, it stands out how many funds the CEO of Meta Platforms has been erased. His fortune has shrunk by just over half, with a loss of $71 billion so far this year, the most among the ultra-rich. tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. At $55.9 billion, his net worth ranks 20th among global billionaires, his lowest level since 2014, behind three Waltons and two members of the Koch family.

It was less than two years ago when Zuckerberg, 38, had a personal net worth of $106 billion and was among an elite group of global billionaires, with just Jeff Bezos y Bill Gates at the head of the world’s greatest fortunes. His wealth rose to a high of $142 billion in September 2021, when the company’s shares hit $382.

Nearly all of Zuckerberg’s wealth is tied up in Meta stock. Owns more than 350 million shares

The following month, Zuckerberg introduced Meta and changed the company’s name. And from there it has gone largely downhill as it struggles to find its place in the tech universe.

His recent earnings reports have been dismal. It started in February, when the company disclosed no growth in the number of monthly Facebook users, triggering a historic collapse in its share price and slashing Zuckerberg’s fortune by $31 billion, among the biggest drops in a year. day in riches of history. Other issues include Instagram’s bet on Reels, its response to TikTok’s short-form video platform, even though it accounts for less in ad revenue, while the industry as a whole has been hit by lower marketing spend. due to concerns about an economic slowdown.

Bill Gates y Zuckerberg

Shares are also being dragged down by the company’s investments in the metaverse, he said. Laura Martinsenior internet analyst at Needham & Co. Zuckerberg said he expects the project to lose “significant” amounts of money over the next three to five years.

In the meantime, Meta “has to get these TikTok users back,” Martin said. It is also hampered by “excessive regulatory scrutiny and intervention,” he said.

The company is doing worse in 2022 than most of its FAANG peers. It’s down 57% this year, far more than the 14% drops for Apple, 26% for Amazon and 29% for Google’s parent company Alphabet. Meta is even closing the gap on 2022 losses with Netflix, which is down 60 percent.

Zuckerberg has attempted a kind of rebranding. He recently uploaded a video of himself practicing mixed martial arts and repeatedly referred to himself as a “product designer” in a three-hour conversation on the YouTube podcast. Joe Rogan.

With information from Bloomberg

