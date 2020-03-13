Markets rebound after worst day since 1987 amid coronavirus panic – business live

Rolling safety of the most recent monetary and monetary info

Coronavirus – latest info

Creation: Markets reopen after 10% rout on Thursday

Wild night in Asia leaves Australia market up

eight.28am GMT

After that early surge, the UK and totally different European markets have stabilised up spherical three% to 4%.

eight.23am GMT

Britain’s FTSE 250 index of medium-sized corporations may be rallying, nevertheless with a lot much less oomph than its giant sibling.

The FTSE 250 has acquired just about 2% in early shopping for and promoting. Nonetheless Cineworld (which can breach its banking covenants if compelled to close cinemas) are down 13%, and Consuming place Workforce (Frankie & Bennies, Wagamama) are down some other 5%.

Proceed finding out…

