Marksheet becomes mental pressure sheet, do not evaluate children from exam: PM Narendra Modi

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated taking education out of the boundary walls of schools. He has said that when education is combined with the surrounding environment, it has an impact on the whole life of the student and also on the whole society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it unfair to measure the talent of students with mark (marks) and marksheet (marksheet). Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a test, a marksheet, can be a parameter for children’s learning, their mental development? Today the truth is that marksheet has become a mental pressure sheet. Prime Minister Modi said that the main objective of the National Education Policy is to get our children out of this stress of education. The examination should be such that it does not put unnecessary pressure on the students. The effort should be that students should not be evaluated by just one exam. Also Read – New Education Policy 2020: PM Modi said- More than 1.5 million suggestions in a week to implement this policy

Prime Minister Modi said, children are learning even when they are playing, when they are talking in the family, when they go out to hang out with you. But often parents do not ask the children what they have learned. They ask how much did Marx come? Everything comes here and gets stuck. Also Read – New Education Policy 2020: PM Modi will address new education policy and program organized on school education today

Prime Minister Modi said that in the National Education Policy, students have been given freedom to choose any subject. This is one of the biggest improvements. Now our youth do not have to fit in any one of the breakouts of science, art or commerce. The talent of the students of the country will now get full opportunity. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi gave a big gift to Bihar, said this in praise of CM Nitish

Prime Minister Modi emphasized on easy and innovative methods in the education system. He said that this experiment should be the core of our new age learning. Every region across the country has its own specialty, some traditional art, workmanship, products are famous everywhere. Students go to those handlooms and see how these clothes are made? Such artisans can also be called in school.

Prime Minister Modi said that there are many professions which require deep skills, but we do not give importance to them. If students see them, then there will be a kind of emotional connection, they will also respect them. It is possible that many of these children grow up to join such industries, and pursue them.