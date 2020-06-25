Marlon Wayans Sets HBO Max Overall Deal – Variety

Marlon Wayans has inked an total cope with HBO Max.

The deal features a new one-hour arise particular from Wayans in addition to a multi-act particular which he’ll host. Wayans will even develop each scripted and unscripted tasks for the streamer underneath a primary look deal. The primary scripted venture underneath that deal is titled “E book of Marlon.” Co-written by Rick Alvarez, the half-hour comedy will characteristic Wayans enjoying a fictionalized model of himself as he makes an attempt to reconcile being individual and father whereas being Marlon.

“I’m excited to be in enterprise with HBO Max,” Wayans mentioned. “Rick and I’ve had quite a lot of success within the streaming house and are excited to work with an organization that’s equally excited to work with us. We stay up for serving to each manufacturers develop quickly and internationally. HBO Max is a good place to proceed our mission of placing smiles on folks’s faces.”

Wayans and Alvarez have been producing companions for almost 21 years, not too long ago underneath their Ugly Child Productions banner. Collectively they’ve produced motion pictures together with “Sextuplets,” “Bare,” “A Haunted Home 1&2,” “Little Man,” and “White Chicks.” On the TV facet, they government produce exhibits corresponding to “Marlon,” “Funniest Wins,” and “I Can Do That.” In addition they government produced Wayans’ arise particular “Woke-Ish” and documentary “Candy Micky For President.”

“Marlon is a ‘triple risk’ with a powerful resume that speaks to his appearing expertise and comedy prowess” mentioned Suzanna Makkos, government vp of unique comedy and animation for HBO Max. “We’re thrilled to have his distinctive voice and comedic imaginative and prescient be part of our rising household of creators.”

Wayans and Ugly Child are repped by WME, three Arts, Morris Yorn.