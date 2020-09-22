General News

Married at First Sight Australia delivers “absolute peak” drama as Tracey and Sean hook up

September 22, 2020
The {couples} (and former {couples}) from Married at First Sight Australia season 5 reunited six weeks after they final noticed one another for a dramatic ceremonial dinner wherein Tracey Jewel revealed she had discovered a brand new love – with Blair Rachael’s ex-husband, Sean Thomsen!

The fully sudden twist floored most watching the E4 blind relationship actuality TV present.

One fan described it as “is a few of the greatest actuality TV I’ve ever seen lmao, absolute PEAK. I LOVE IT.”

When final seen Tracey had dumped love rat husband Dean Wells at the ultimate dedication ceremony, leaving him dumbstruck after he’d simply declared his timeless like to her.

So when Sean and Tracey walked into the occasion collectively, kissing for the cameras and the opposite {couples}, jaws collectively dropped.

Some wags commented on the madness of the occasions as the {couples} gave the impression to be enjoying musical chairs.

However what about Blair? Spare a thought for Sean’s ex, who needed to sit there and watch all the pieces play out.

In the meantime, Sean was taking situation with Dean “harassing” his new girlfriend, sending her “inappropriate” textual content messages after their break up.

Dean selected to go away the escalating argument. Sean described it as strolling away “like a lady”, whereas Tracey quickly revealed his accusation wasn’t true.

Followers weren’t thrilled about Sean’s immature behaviour and sympathy was firmly in Dean’s nook.

The accusations from “Sean the yawn” have been an “insecure transfer”.

Married at First Sight Australia followers have been struggling to maintain on prime of the fixed bombs exploding.

Troy-Carly

In the meantime, Ashley Irvin took exception to ex-husband Troy Delmege strolling in with new girlfriend Carly Bowyer, who had initially been married to Justin Fischer.

“The place was my textual content of respect?” Ash demanded as Carly tried to make peace together with her.

Ashley was being “odd” and “foolish” by getting so upset after clearly wanting out of her relationship with Troy.

Ashley’s model of occasions was not properly obtained. She stayed with Troy for eight weeks, primarily eye-rolling and squirming when he tried to get near her, hardly “giving it her all”.

One factor remained fixed all through the episode, as the ground appeared to maintain shifting and positions saved altering: Davina’s capability for stirring was as highly effective as ever.

She appeared oblivious to how her pleasure at different’s misfortunes would possibly seem to the TV viewers.

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 continues on E4 on Tuesday night time with an explosive-looking episode wherein movies of Dean and Davina’s deceit will probably be proven to the group.

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information, or have a look at our new TV reveals 2020 web page to seek out out what’s airing this autumn and past.

