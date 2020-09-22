Married at First Sight Australia delivers “absolute peak” drama as Tracey and Sean hook up

The {couples} (and former {couples}) from Married at First Sight Australia season 5 reunited six weeks after they final noticed one another for a dramatic ceremonial dinner wherein Tracey Jewel revealed she had discovered a brand new love – with Blair Rachael’s ex-husband, Sean Thomsen!

The fully sudden twist floored most watching the E4 blind relationship actuality TV present.

One fan described it as “is a few of the greatest actuality TV I’ve ever seen lmao, absolute PEAK. I LOVE IT.”

Sorry however this season of #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia is a few of the greatest actuality TV I’ve ever seen lmao, absolute PEAK. I LOVE IT. — Claire Rollins (@Claireyyyy) September 21, 2020

When final seen Tracey had dumped love rat husband Dean Wells at the ultimate dedication ceremony, leaving him dumbstruck after he’d simply declared his timeless like to her.

So when Sean and Tracey walked into the occasion collectively, kissing for the cameras and the opposite {couples}, jaws collectively dropped.

Nicely that was sudden … ???????? Ryan saying “he appears like a gold bar” ???????? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Steph Smith (@MissSmith91) September 21, 2020

Some wags commented on the madness of the occasions as the {couples} gave the impression to be enjoying musical chairs.

First Carly and Troy, now Tracey and Sean are limbering up. Seems to be just like the consultants are good at the matching course of in spite of everything – they only don’t match the correct ones ???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Anna Dunphy (@AnnaDunphy) September 21, 2020

However what about Blair? Spare a thought for Sean’s ex, who needed to sit there and watch all the pieces play out.

Poor Blair is making an attempt to determine between struggle, flight, or get completely bladdered. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Hussyville (@Hussyville) September 21, 2020

In the meantime, Sean was taking situation with Dean “harassing” his new girlfriend, sending her “inappropriate” textual content messages after their break up.

Dean selected to go away the escalating argument. Sean described it as strolling away “like a lady”, whereas Tracey quickly revealed his accusation wasn’t true.

Sean is feeling threatened of the best order ???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Lozza ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Lozza_1977) September 21, 2020

Followers weren’t thrilled about Sean’s immature behaviour and sympathy was firmly in Dean’s nook.

I don’t like Sean. In any respect. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — lou (@ljm_missWales) September 21, 2020

The accusations from “Sean the yawn” have been an “insecure transfer”.

Insecure transfer from Sean the yawn. Why even lie while you’ve bought the woman? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Doug Judy ???? Chien Grand (@Quazar_Xavier) September 21, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia followers have been struggling to maintain on prime of the fixed bombs exploding.

I can’t even maintain my mouth shut lengthy sufficient to drink my wine ???? #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Nib (@fountainpen15) September 21, 2020

In the meantime, Ashley Irvin took exception to ex-husband Troy Delmege strolling in with new girlfriend Carly Bowyer, who had initially been married to Justin Fischer.

“The place was my textual content of respect?” Ash demanded as Carly tried to make peace together with her.

Ash you spoiled little brat – you dumped him. He owes you bugger all. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Kelli (@KelliBee75) September 21, 2020

Ashley was being “odd” and “foolish” by getting so upset after clearly wanting out of her relationship with Troy.

I’m late to tonight’s #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia however Ash … actually, he mentioned he beloved you a thousand instances & you saved replying with yeh whatevs man. And that’s why he ended it. Additionally you probably did too. You’re being odd. And look foolish. That’s all. — Jacqueline (@jakkicowley) September 21, 2020

Ashley’s model of occasions was not properly obtained. She stayed with Troy for eight weeks, primarily eye-rolling and squirming when he tried to get near her, hardly “giving it her all”.

Ashley “I gave it my all with Troy”. No you did not love. You did not make any effort at all! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Messy Beckie (@messybeckie) September 21, 2020

One factor remained fixed all through the episode, as the ground appeared to maintain shifting and positions saved altering: Davina’s capability for stirring was as highly effective as ever.

Davina, the shit stirrer. Now lick the spoon. I actually don’t like ladies like that, I will not say girl as solely ladies act like that#MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia pic.twitter.com/b8exJtJ4Cp — Lianne Hemsley (@LHemsley1981) September 21, 2020

She appeared oblivious to how her pleasure at different’s misfortunes would possibly seem to the TV viewers.

Davina’s the kind of woman who has no girlfriends and will say it is as a result of they’re all jealous of her moderately than what an terrible particular person she is. #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Jacqui (@awrightdisaster) September 21, 2020

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 continues on E4 on Tuesday night time with an explosive-looking episode wherein movies of Dean and Davina’s deceit will probably be proven to the group.

