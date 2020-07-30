Married at First Sight Australia will return to E4 with new episodes in August

It seems that Married At First Sight Australia and E4 are match made in heaven, because the broadcaster has confirmed extra episodes of the present are coming subsequent month.

The Aussie version of the intense actuality present proved successful with UK audiences when it arrived on our shores this summer time, as 11 girls are matched with their “good” male accomplice.

The upcoming fifth sequence will comply with the very same format, with relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford and courting knowledgeable Mel Schilling as soon as once more enjoying matchmakers.

The 2 singletons will meet for the very first time on their marriage ceremony day, getting to know one another in the next weeks as they go on their honeymoon, transfer in collectively and meet the dreaded in-laws.

Finally, they determine whether or not their relationship is robust sufficient to proceed or in the event that they want to go their separate methods, with loads of drama alongside the way in which.

Breakout stars from the earlier sequence embrace Anthony and Nadia, who had a particularly awkward encounter in the reunion episode, in addition to Alene and Simon – who just lately sparked rumours they have been getting again collectively.

Followers ought to put together to meet a complete new set of daring individuals, keen to blindly place their love life in another person’s palms, when the present returns to E4 on Monday 10th August at 7:30pm.

As TV manufacturing in the UK has slowed down for the reason that coronavirus lockdown, actuality programming from overseas has stuffed a serious void in the schedules, as Love Island Australia and Drag Race Canada have additionally just lately launched.

Married At First Sight Australia is on the market on All 4. In case you’re searching for one thing else to watch, take a look at our TV Information.