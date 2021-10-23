Marrying a Hindu lady by means of hiding her non secular id, then careworn mentally and bodily; Now the police…

Love Jihad: A person who married a Hindu lady by means of hiding his non secular id has been arrested in Hojai district of Assam. A police officer gave this knowledge. Consistent with the police, the accused individual is a Muslim and he married a Hindu lady by means of hiding his id. He has been arrested in response to the criticism of his spouse. Lumding police station in-charge (OC) SK Sarma informed journalists on Saturday that the lady, with the assistance of the District Felony Services and products Authority (DLSA), Hojai, lodged a written criticism in opposition to her husband with the Hojai Superintendent of Police.Additionally Learn – Indian Military delivers Pinaka and Samarch rocket launchers close to China border; Watch superior video

The sufferer lady, a resident of Dhemaji district of Assam, informed that she had are available in touch with the person whilst running in combination in Tamil Nadu. The girl claimed that the person, a resident of two Sarke Basti space of ​​Nakhuti beneath Lumding police station in Hojai district, concealed his non secular id and married her by means of pretending to be a Hindu. Consistent with the sufferer, after marriage, he used to be torturing her mentally and bodily.

Consistent with the lady, a couple of months after the wedding, her husband allegedly robbed her of an enormous quantity and fled from Tamil Nadu to the Nakhuti space of ​​Assam. When the accused guy didn't touch the lady, the lady visited the Doboka space of ​​Hojai the place she got here to learn about her husband's actual non secular id and different main points.

On receiving the criticism of the lady, Hojai Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha despatched a workforce from Lumding police station on Wednesday evening to nab the accused from his village. A case used to be registered at Lumding police station and the accused used to be arrested the similar evening and produced ahead of an area court docket in Hojai on Thursday. Police is investigating the topic intimately.

