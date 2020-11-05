Mars Orbiter Mission: India had great success in space science, Mangalyaan was dispatched.

Mars Orbiter Mission or MOM: India has achieved one success in the field of space science and has equaled the developed countries of the world. Mangalyaan’s departure was one such success. The day of November 5 is recorded with a special achievement in the history of astronomy of the country. India successfully launched its first Mangalyaan into space on 5 November 2013. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri 2020: ISRO Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for these posts in ISRO tomorrow, apply soon

The Indian Space Research Organization launched it through its PSLV from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. With this, India has written a new chapter in the field of space science. India became the first Asian country to reach Mars orbit and the first to reach the world in the first attempt. This spacecraft, designed in the lowest cost, reached Mars orbit on 24 September 2014. Before India, the US, Russia and the European Space Agency achieved the historic feat of entering the orbit of Mars.

The sequence of other major events recorded on the date of November 5 in the history of the country is as follows:

1556: After the defeat of Bairam Khan in the second battle of Panipat, Mughal power was restored in India.

1914: France and Britain waged war against Turkey. Before this, the scope of world war expanded.

1930: Social critic Sinclair Louis wins the Nobel Prize for Literature. He became the first American to receive this honor.

1940: Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected President of the US for an unprecedented third time.

1956: Britain and France forces reach Egypt during a conflict around the Suez Canal between the armies of Egypt and Israel.

1994: George Foreman defeated Michael Moore to win the title of World Heavyweight Champion at the age of 45. 2006: Saddam Hussein sentenced to death on crimes against humanity.

2013: India launches first Mars campaign. In the first attempt, the country’s Mangalyaan was successful in its mission.