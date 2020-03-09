Mart Crowley, ‘The Boys in the Band’ Playwright, Dies at 84

Mart Crowley, the trailblazing playwright behind “The Boys in the Band,” died from issues after struggling a coronary heart assault, in keeping with the New York Occasions. He was 84.

“The Boys in the Band,” a play a few group of homosexual males who collect for a celebration in New York, was heralded for revolutionizing how homosexual males had been seen on stage and in in style tradition when it debuted off-Broadway in April of 1968.

Crowley was born Aug. 21, 1935 in Vicksburg, Miss. After graduating from the Catholic College of America in Washington D.C. in 1957, he moved to Hollywood earlier than finally changing into the assistant to actress Natalie Wooden. His different theater credit embody “Distant Asylum” and the 2002 autobiographical present “The Males From the Boys,” a sequel to “The Boys in the Band.” In the late ’70s and early ’80s, Crowley co-wrote and produced the ABC drama “Hart to Hart.”

“The Boys in the Band” was later tailored right into a film in 1970, directed by William Friedkin and starring Kenneth Nelson, Peter White, Leonard Frey and Cliff Gorman. Selection known as the movie a “to literately devoted adaptation” however praised it for its “bitchy, back-biting humor, fascinating character research, melodrama and, most of all, perverse curiosity.” It was one among the first main American movies to heart on homosexual characters.

“The Boys in the Band” was revived on Broadway for its 50th anniversary in 2018, in a buzzy manufacturing starring Jim Parsons, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, and Zachary Quinto. It received the Tony Award for finest revival of a play in 2019.

In Selection’s overview of the 2018 revival, theater critic Marilyn Stasio known as Crowley the “grasp of the bitchy one-liner” and stated the once-groundbreaking play felt fortunately dated. “However not all the pieces, and never in all circles of society,” she added, “which makes this anniversary presentation doubly welcome. It not solely reminds us of the place we’ve been, it additionally serves as a warning about no matter types of social oppression are nonetheless right here and but to return.” Ryan Murphy is adapting the play for Netflix with the 2018 revival solid.