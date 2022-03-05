Martha Is Dead, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series

A deceased twin, a gloomy legend of ghosts, and a lot of mystery in Tuscany; This is how the atmospheric Martha is Dead kicks off, the new horror walking simulator from the creators of The Town of Light. We thoroughly examine its key points, its flaws, and the extent of its graphic censorship in this review.

It’s never easy to talk about horror, in part because nowadays there doesn’t seem to be a concrete reason for that strange pleasure we feel with scary stories. All that remains for us, ultimately, is for each one to seek their own answers. Stephen King said, in Danse Macabra, his essay on the genre, that the key to a good horror product is found in the pressure points, that is, how people’s sensitivities can be “hurt” through art. In the cinematographic world, we saw it with the isolation and loneliness in The Shining, a film that King was not convinced by, or with the hunter-prey relationship in the sensational Alien, the eighth passenger.

As for video games, things get a bit complicated due to the issue of interaction and gameplay, but there we have the examples of psychology and guilt in Silent Hillof the madness in Outlast, or of the classic zombie apocalypse in Resident Evil. And so we could go on for a while, because so many ideas have been explored in our favorite medium. In any case, the case of Martha is Dead, the new title from LKA, an Italian studio that already brought us the very interesting The Town of Light in 2016, is quite special. Why? Simple: because that pressure that I was talking about before is applied through different fronts, and also the title manages to bring them to the present in a way that you do not expect. This first person horror adventure touches, with varying degrees of success, on topics such as suicide, personality disorders, life after death, guilt, family relationships and, of course, war through its crude representation of World War II World. It is true that a few of these points are common in horror and drama in general, but the release of Martha is Dead has coincided exactly (and inadvertently) with the bitter situation we are experiencing in Europe, and that, together with censorship optional on PlayStation consoles, has put the title in a strange today and at the center of the controversy. Are both things justified? The quickest answer is yes, but only partially… and not always for good reasons.

The controversy and Martha is Dead

First of all, I have to warn you that with Martha is Dead you will not find yourself before a survival horror to use; you have no weapons, no inventory management, and in fact you will not have to look for your life to survive at any time. Its development is much closer to the controversial genre of the walking simulator. It is, therefore, relatively similar to titles like Firewatch or Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture (saving distances, of course), and not Amnesia, Soma or Alien: Isolation, as one might think at first. Broadly speaking, the new LKA offers a leisurely, subjective adventure in which history is discovered from small investigations What will you have to do on stage? In fact, to some extent the terror is even secondary; in Martha is Dead the mystery, the morbidity and the drama are more important than the fear itself. I’m afraid this is where the problems start.

In itself, I don’t think it’s bad at all that a horror title explores other emotions. In fact, I think it’s even positive; It is no coincidence that some of the cult works of the genre are also skilled in the field of drama or suspense. The trick is in how the themes are cohesive and in what is sought to achieve with each of them. In What Remains of Edith Finch, for example, which for me is still on the throne of walking simulators due to its magical realism and tragic beauty, all the narrative aspects move in the same direction: the curse of the protagonist’s family and the consequences of it. In Martha is Dead, on the other hand, I feel that there is a pastiche of ideas that don’t quite come together, or at least they don’t connect satisfactorily.

There are too many open fronts and the duration of the title, which ranges between six and eight hours, does not allow any of them to fully develop. Moreover, to be honest, I would tell you that the plot interrupts the drama with the terror, and the terror with the drama. In neither case does the game seem comfortable, and that’s when he resorts to gore and the scenes totally overdone to have some impact. What about censorship? As I was saying, it is optional on PlayStation consoles and affects, more than anything, serious mutilations and the occasional sexual reference. It helps to lower the tone, but even so I think it is advisable not to activate it, since you can miss some other important detail.

The story of Martha is Dead

In general, there are two things to keep in mind. On the one hand, the adventure puts us in the shoes of Giulia K., a young Italian woman who has a very complicated family situation. Her twin sister, Martha, enjoys all the attention of her mother, and our protagonist, as is logical, feels displaced and restricted in her own house. Her father, as if that were not enough, is a German general in the Nazi army. Suddenly, the unthinkable happens: Martha dies (hence the name of the game, in part) and Giulia decides impersonate your identity, since both have exactly the same physical appearance. I know I feel like I’m delving into plot issues, but this all happens in the first few minutes; From there, things obviously get quite complicated. I’d be lying if I told you that the premise of the story doesn’t seem powerful to me, although the development is confusing and it’s not very clear where to go. At the same time, elements of the European folklore, such as the ghostly story of the Lady in White, and symbols, such as the raven, that are already seen too much. However, the story doesn’t really go that way, since in Martha is Dead the supernatural is half hit, half mistake.

A Martha is Dead mystery, morbidity and drama are more important than fear itselfOn the other hand, while we try to find out what the hell has happened to Martha, and if the legends of the region are authentic, they keep slipping unnecessary references to the Second World War, more specifically to its last bars (mid-1944). The war is something that is very much in the background, in the background, so that his participation in the plot is superficial. Yes, the fate of some secondary character is truncated by clashes between partisans and Nazis (Bella Ciao’s song included, of course), but the lack of dialogue and character development, beyond Giulia and her mother, does not allow you to empathize really with them. In fact, I came to feel that there were very powerful stories there, waiting for me to discover them, but that the game just didn’t want me to participate in them. Many questions remain unanswered, and while I understand the intent, the result seems a bit opportunistic to me.

In this sense, a large part of the problem is that almost everything takes place on a deferred basis. The player almost is not a witness to anything, and only counts on the narrator, who is Giulia herself, to understand what is happening in that Tuscan village. There are almost no conversations, no interaction between the characters, so that psychological deepening claiming the title constantly falls on deaf ears. I do like, on the other hand, that there are different ways of telling the story, either through the protagonist, through the diaries and documents that we find out there, and through two resources that I prefer not to reveal so as not to crush your surprise. The first of them is used excessively, to the point that it serves to cover up some rough edges or to reveal essential details of the plot that have been intentionally left out, but the second one, which takes place in the epilogue, I thought was great. It’s a shame that Martha is Dead takes so many hours to get truly personal, and that she ends just as she gets it. There is simply too many wasted ideas on the creative plane.

Research, photography and many walks

Coming back to the gameplay and genre, I have to tell you that Martha is Dead is very, very simple, even to be a walking simulator in the first person. The structure of his world is totally linear: the paths are excessively delimited, the exploration is almost null, since all the development is marked by the narrative, and the interaction is conspicuous by its absence. There is hardly anything to do on Giulia and company’s farm, beyond taking a few walks through the Italian countryside and discovering the occasional secondary detail, usually related to photography. Almost all playable efforts are focused on precisely one Photo camera that works quite well and that has some other internal adjustment (exposure, filters…) and a development minigame that is as simple as it is relaxing, especially due to the accompaniment of its cool melody, but everything else has a functioning that is at least questionable. There are also no great splurges in terms of puzzles or riddles, not even in terms of researchwhich is the main asset of the title.

Martha is Dead is full of bugs and performance issues that seriously affect the experienceIn terms of movement, things are not much better. The bicycle, for example, which is supposed to be there to make it easier for us to get around, has a terrible control, it gets stuck all the time and the camera does really weird things when you go into it. In the end, you almost prefer to walk everywhere, something that would not be the end of the world if it were not for the fact that Martha is Dead is full of bugs and performance issues that severely affect the experience. There’s a bit of everything: popping, recurring (in some cases criminal) stuttering, lights and dots that appear out of place, and even unexpected crashes, especially on the console version. I think I had to close and reopen the game about ten times in those seven hours that it took me to complete the story and, although the autosave helps, in the end it leaves the feeling that the new LKA needs a few patches urgently. There are also icons that are difficult to access, instability in the images per second or a vibration that sometimes seems out of control; These rough edges, which are already disastrous in themselves, undermine the immersion work that the title tries to do at all times.

Apart from that, the truth is that visually Martha is Dead is a considerable jump with respect to The Town of Light, the previous (and more successful) project of the study. The graphic representation of that region of Tuscany, with the town lost in the middle of the golden hills, is more than striking; It reminds me, at times, of some of the key pieces of Italian cinema, partly thanks to its use of lighting, but also to other horror walking simulators, maybe too much. The textures are not bad, and I would even go so far as to say that in some moments they give a quite well achieved sensation of photorealism, although in movement it loses a lot. As for art, apart from the outstanding epilogueeverything feels a little flat and lifeless, especially in a forest that suffers from the same problems that the Maryland wilderness already had in Blair Witch, the game that Bloober Team worked on before jumping to the next generation with the ambivalent The Medium.

The music, on the other hand, more than complies and stays very well at all times; in fact, it is perhaps the roundest section of the game. The melodies that sound on the radio have a special charm, typical of past times, and allow you, from time to time, to forget about the rest of the problems. Regardless, I have a feeling that LKA spent a lot of time thinking about the decadent atmosphere of Martha is Dead and, although the final result does not completely convince me, I think there is some room for optimism.