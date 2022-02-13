Martha Is Dead does not pass the PlayStation filter: the horror game will arrive with deleted scenes on PS4 and PS5

Last-minute changes have led the studio to delay the physical release on Sony consoles.

The authors of The Town of Light return to the psychological horror with Martha is Dead, a first-person adventure set in Tuscany in 1944, set in the closing stages of the WWII. The game takes us through the story of a young woman with mental disorders and promised to have very disturbing scenes and an oppressive setting.

Unfortunately, some of the scenes in the game will not be playable on PS4 and PS5, not having passed the PlayStation filter. It has been the publisher of the game that has explained the situation from its official Twitter account in an extensive statement where Wired Productions has recalled that Martha is Dead is a recommended title only for adult audiences and that it contains “potentially uncomfortable scenes and themes that may distress some players”.

In their statement they have recalled that both Wired Productions and LKA they have always been transparent and honest with the content of Martha Is Dead and the sensitive representations that the game contains, communicating them at all times to the media since its announcement in 2019 and clearly and repeatedly pointing it out within the game since before starting to play.

The game will not undergo any changes in the PC and Xbox versionsAlthough Wired Productions have not wanted to detail the specific reasons that have led to modifying the game on PlayStation, the PS5 and PS4 versions will arrive without some items of the game. This is yet another setback for users of Sony consoles, because although the studio will be able to make its changes in time for the digital version release, editions in physical format will take a few weeks to reach stores.

“After more than four years of passion and hard work, developer LKA now requires more time to make some unplanned changes,” Wired Productions lamented. Among the physical editions, Martha Is Dead has a Collector’s Edition exclusively for PS5. The publisher has clarified that these changes will only occur in the PlayStation versions, while users who buy the game in PC or Xbox will not be affected and will receive the game unedited on February 24.

More about: Martha is Dead and PlayStation.