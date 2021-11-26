Martha Is Dead’s psychological terror is delayed: a new trailer confirms its release date

This psychological thriller set in Italy was scheduled to arrive on PC and consoles this year.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 24 November 2021, 17:16 5 comments

Taking advantage of the Golden Joystick Awards ceremony, which yesterday crowned Resident Evil 8: Village as the best video game of the year, Wired Productions shared a new trailer for the psychological thriller Martha is Dead where, in addition to seeing new material about its terrifying setting, a delay in production was confirmed: now the February 24, 2022.

“Martha Is Dead has been a long journey for the LKA team, but now we are approaching the point where everyone can play and we can’t wait to see it,” their managers have detailed in a note on Steam.

At the moment the premiere of Martha is Dead is confirmed in PC vía Steam y GOG, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S y Xbox One, although it will only be the editions for the PlayStation consoles who have the February 24 editions in physical format. Likewise, the vinyl soundtrack.

Delving into Martha is Dead

Martha Is Dead is presented in stores as a dark first-person psychological thriller set in 1944 Italy, which blurs the lines between reality, superstition and the tragedy of war signed by the creators of The Town of Light. Its strengths include a multidimensional, deep and dark narrative that mixes folklore and superstition with the war as a backdrop, and a soundtrack with authentic Italian music of the time. You can go deeper into the adventure by reading the impressions with Martha is Dead by Carlos Gallego.

