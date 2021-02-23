Martha Stewart Useless: ‘Daisy Kenyon’ Actress Was 98

Martha Stewart, finest recognized for co-starring alongside Joan Crawford and Humphrey Bogart in “Daisy Kenyon” and “In a Lonely Place,” respectively, died on Feb. 17, her daughter Colleen Shelly confirmed on Twitter. She was 98.

“The unique Martha Stewart left us yesterday,” Shelly wrote. “She had a brand new half to play in a film with all her heavenly buddies. She went off peacefully surrounded by her household and cat.”

Recognized for her roles in basic Forties and ’50s Hollywood films, Stewart made her movie debut within the 1945 musical comedy “Doll Face.” The next 12 months she starred reverse Richard Crane in “Johnny Comes Flying House” and June Haver in 1947’s “I Surprise Who’s Kissing Her Now.” Her extra credit embody comedy “Are You With It?” reverse Donald O’Connor, 1952’s musical “Aaron Slick From Punkin Crick” and noir crime-drama “Convicted” with Glenn Ford and Broderick Crawford. Her closing credit score was 1964’s beach-themed musical comedy “Surf Social gathering.”

Previous to her roles in movie, Stewart was additionally a singer, who carried out on NBC radio applications with bandleaders Glenn Miller, Harry James and Claude Thornhill. One efficiency on the prestigious Stork Membership in Manhattan led to her discovery by a Hollywood expertise scout.

Stewart was additionally lively on Broadway, performing in “Park Avenue” from 1946-47 and appearing as a substitute for Vivian Blaine as Miss Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls.”

Stewart was born on Oct. 7, 1922, in Bardwell, Ky. as Martha Ruth Haworth and was raised in Brooklyn. She was married 3 times to singer-comedian Joe E. Lewis, actor George O’Hanlon and David Shelley, all of whom predeceased her. Her son, David Shelley Jr., a well known blues rock guitarist who backed Cher, died of most cancers in 2015.

She is survived by her daughter.