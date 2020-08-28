Martin Compston says Line of Duty season 6 twist is “price the wait”

Marin Compston has beforehand teased that Line of Duty season six would have a “bombshell” of a plot twist in episode 4 and now the Scottish actor has claimed the decision is “price the wait”.

Compston, who performs DS Steve Arnott on the present, has lastly learn the script for episode 5 of the upcoming collection, with manufacturing set to get underway once more imminently.

And writing on Twitter, he stated the script from creator Jed Mercurio actually delivers following the big revelation in the earlier episode.

Posting a snap of the episode’s capturing script he wrote, “It’s been an extended few months to linger on that ep4 bombshell, I can let you know it was price the wait.”

It’s been an extended few months to linger on that ep4 bombshell, I can let you know it was price the wait @Jed_mercurio ???? pic.twitter.com/RmHMTJRYyh — martin compston (@martin_compston) August 28, 2020

Compston had revealed the episode 4 bombshell throughout a unique stay Q&A, explaining, “For this 12 months, I believe we’ve filmed [episodes] one and two, and as a forged, we’ve acquired [the scripts for] three and 4, and Jed is writing 5 and 6 and we haven’t seen them, and there’s a bombshell at the finish of 4 and I’m determined to seek out out what occurs.”

With plot particulars stored firmly below wraps, it stays to be seen precisely what the huge plot twist pertains to, however Line of Duty followers are positive to be intrigued by Compston’s feedback.

In the meantime, preparations for resuming manufacturing have been ramping up in latest days, with Jed Mercurio teasing that he was flying out to Belfast to self-isolate for 2 weeks forward of filming.

In a tweet, he stated, “So I’m on a British Airways flight to Belfast to self-isolate earlier than resuming filming of Line of Duty and the two passengers in the row behind aren’t carrying masks and the flight attendant received’t problem them. If we have now to close down once more, who accountable.”

Filming had been halted on the crime drama again in March simply 4 weeks into the shoot, with the coronavirus lockdown shutting down TV productions round the world.

Mercurio had earlier emphasised that season six needed to be filmed by the festive season if it was going display screen in 2021, saying, “We’d like to be on air subsequent 12 months, so we actually have to ensure we full our filming earlier than Christmas.”

The crime drama follows anti-corruption unit AC-12 as they examine “bent coppers”, and has been an enormous success since its debut again in 2012.

Sequence 5 was one other big scores hit for BBC One, with greater than 13 million viewers tuning in.

Line of Duty is out there to stream on BBC iPlayer and Netflix.