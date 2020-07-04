Martin Kemp and Gary Kemp on a sequel to The Kemps: All True: “There’s a whole film to be made”

BBC Two’s The Kemps: All True – a one-hour mockumentary about Spandau Ballet – isn’t airing till Sunday, however creator Rhys Thomas and stars Martin and Gary Kemp have already got plans for a follow-up episode.

Talking throughout a digital Q&A for the particular, Thomas – who additionally presents the programme – stated that there’s a lot extra to be explored with the Kemp brothers.

“Once we completed I felt actually unhappy when it was over,” he stated. “I loved it rather more than I ever thought I might.

“Already I’ve acquired concepts for extra, I feel we’ve set it up, there’s a lot extra to be explored. There’s a whole film to be made – the Hardest B*****ds of the Galaxy.”

“There’s so many concepts that we’re pondering we might do a particular yearly hopefully,” he continued.

Martin Kemp added that he’d “love” to do extra episodes of the mockumentary. “We spent a month crying with laughter and it was simply great. Even once we have been speaking in regards to the tales over dinner, I might stroll away saying that was one of many loveliest lunches I’ve ever had – we have been laughing a lot simply placing the concepts collectively.”

“I might do it any day,” he stated. “Any day.”

The spoof documentary, which additionally options Martin’s spouse Shirlie Kemp, Anna Maxwell Martin, Daniel Mays and Christopher Eccleston, seems to be on the Kemp brothers’ lives and careers following Spandau Ballet’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Within the particular, viewers discover out that Gary is making an attempt to launch his personal vegan meat-substitute, Wonge, along with his spouse (performed by Maxwell Martin), whereas Martin needs to star in his personal sci-fi film franchise – The Hardest British B*****ds of the Galaxy.

“The whole method to this was fairly meta,” Gary stated. “That was me, I used to be enjoying Gary Kemp nevertheless it was a rather more heightened model of me. Sure, I’m arty and I’ve my fascinations in sure areas and Rhys pumped all that up so it did really feel like one other world we have been entering into albeit barely with my very own historical past connected.”

The Kemps: All True airs Sunday fifth July at 10pm on BBC Two. To see what’s on proper now, try our TV Information.