Martin McDonagh’s ‘Hangmen’ Nixes Broadway Opening Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

Martin McDonagh’s “Hangmen” won’t resume performances on Broadway, the play’s backers mentioned on Friday. The present, which was anticipated to be a significant contender on the Tony Awards, by no means formally opened. It was nonetheless in previews when the choice was made to shut all New York Metropolis theaters final week in an effort to stop the unfold of coronavirus.

Different reveals that have been slated to have restricted runs can also observe swimsuit. “Hangmen” performed 13 preview performances and was scheduled to open on March 19.

The present’s producers Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, Elizabeth I. McCann and Craig Balsam mentioned the well being disaster left them with no selection however to shutter the manufacturing.

“With no particular finish in sight of the federal government’s closure and Broadway’s suspension, now we have no various however to launch the actors from their contracts and shut the manufacturing,” they mentioned. “Given our present’s finances and capitalization, we should not have the financial sources to have the ability to proceed to pay the theater homeowners, solid and crew via this nonetheless undefined closure interval. Due to this fact, within the pursuits of all concerned, we regretfully haven’t any selection however to shut the present. We’re all extraordinarily dissatisfied that we can’t give Martin McDonagh and our fabulous director, solid and workforce the celebrated opening all of them deserve.”

“Hangmen” centered on a former executioner who runs a pub in Northern England. The motion unfolds on the day that capital punishment is banned within the U.Okay. Mark Addy of “Sport of Thrones” fame was set to star alongside “Downton Abbey’s” Dan Stevens. The present performed within the West Finish, the place it gained the Olivier Award for finest play, in addition to Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Firm.